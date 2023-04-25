Newly elected Student Government officials sworn in during general body meeting

New leadership team members were sworn in during Tuesday's Student Senate general body meeting.
The Student Government Chambers buzzed with chatter as members prepared to swear in a new Student Body president and vice president. Along with this, they also confirmed the new Speaker of the Senate and elected a Chief of Staff.
Daniela Pedraja, former Speaker of the Senate, was the first sworn in. After giving a farewell to the senators, Pedraja proceeded to invite Angel Hernandez, former College of Liberal Arts senator, to the front to assume his new position as Speaker of the Senate. As his first act, he swore in the new president and vice president.
Approaching the podium, Pedraja stood with her right hand raised and took the oath that officially began her presidency.
“I’m feeling really good. I’m super amped up and excited,” she said. “I love the energy in the room tonight.”
Pedraja said she is looking forward to the next year and everything to come with it. Along with Pedraja, Hernandez also swore in vice president Andre Clay.
After being sworn in, Pedraja introduced her candidate for Chief of Staff. After a brief introduction and Q&A, English freshman Alejandro Tamez was unanimously approved.
Tamez was not originally planning on running, but after being encouraged by the people around him, he said he decided to take the opportunity and was glad to receive the results.
As one of her final acts as president, Teresa Nguyen gave her second and last presidential address. Nguyen went over some of the progress the senators made throughout the semester, including the resolutions they passed.
Four resolutions were passed by the Student Government during the spring semester. They included resolutions 22-17, “Renaming Woolf Hall,” 22-08, “Pay-ve the Minimum Way-ge,” 22-18, “South Asian Heritage Inclusion (SAHI)” and 22-21, “Once and For All, Football!”
22-17 calls to establish a committee determining whether to remove former university President Jack Woolf’s namesake from the Engineering Building due to his continuing segregation policies after the U.S. Supreme Court deemed it unconstitutional.
22-21 was a referendum asking if students support an increase to the Intercollegiate Athletics fee up to $250 depending on enrollment hours to re-establish UTA’s football program. It passed 1,004 to 625, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
22-08 aims to have the university consider implementing a new minimum wage for all student workers to $15. 22-18 asks UTA to introduce a combined or separate Hindi and Urdu language program.
