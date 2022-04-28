New UTA president tours campus on her first day

Jennifer Cowley’s first day as UTA’s new president started with an email from her addressed to the university’s community. In it, she reminisced on the summer camps and classes she attended while growing up in Arlington.
She has returned to the city as the first female and the 10th person to run the university.
Dressed in a white blouse, blue slacks and orange flats, she Maved Up for the quintessential first-day photo before enjoying breakfast at UTA to celebrate administrative professionals.
She made her rounds, visiting the Department of Communication and meeting faculty and staff.
During lunch, Cowley headed to Connection Café to see students.
She was a social butterfly, jumping from table to table and getting to know Mavericks across the cafeteria.
Everyone circled around the new girl in school as they waited to introduce themselves and ask their new president questions.
Among the encircling crowd, Cowley snapped a selfie, throwing a Mav Up sign with a student. She laughed as she made her way to talk with students in the cafeteria line.
Vomsreemanasa Jalli Venkataramana, electrical engineering graduate student, said she was ready for the opportunity to ask Cowley questions and connect with her.
Venkataramana said she saw a lot of herself in Cowley. She said she saw similarities in their goals.
“A true leader should listen to his or her followers and should be able to voice students’ opinions,” she said.
Cowley said her first day was “awesome.” She said she decorated her office with glass art that was delivered to her, walked around campus and met students.
It felt like the first day of college for her. She wondered what she would wear and if people would be friendly to her, but she said she was ready to go after she arrived on campus and the nerves passed.
The first thing she did was figure out how to get into a building by swiping her card and learning where the restrooms and water were located.
“I’ve had guides to take me everywhere on campus to show me around, and it’s been so fun,” Cowley said.
Cowley said she hadn’t eaten because her main focus was connecting with students.
Although Cowley didn’t have lunch with the students, she slipped in some fruit and a peanut butter cookie, her favorite, before the event.
She sat down for an interview at UTA Radio’s studio after lunch, a familiar scene for the former college radio student. During the show, she said she was a DJ for two radio shows when she attended Texas A&M University and the University of North Texas.
UTA didn’t have a permanent president for over two years before Cowley was announced for the position in February.
She was previously provost and vice president of Academic Affairs at the University of North Texas, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. She also worked at Ohio State University, serving for 16 years in various roles, including professor and vice provost for capital planning and regional campuses.
Before her first day on campus as president, Cowley announced the launch of several executive searches, starting in February for UTA’s next provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs.
In her first day email, she announced that the provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs search committee has narrowed the position’s candidate pool. The finalists' campus visits are scheduled for May 6 to 10.
She said she’ll share more details in the coming weeks and months about a strategic focus in four areas: people and culture, student success, research and innovation and alumni and community engagement.
“Thank you for the warm welcome into the UTA family,” she said in the email. “It’s good to be back home, and I look forward to what we can accomplish together. MavUp!”
