Archie Holmes Jr., the newly appointed UT System executive vice chancellor for Academic Affairs, toured UTA on Tuesday, catching a first glimpse of what the university offers.
In his new role as executive vice chancellor, Holmes will work closely with presidents and academic leaders among the eight UT System institutions to help achieve their strategic goals.
“When the president or other folks need help in terms of starting new programs or helping to upgrade facilities or hire faculty, then we can get involved to some extent to help support that,” Holmes said.
He tries to help UT System institutions become the best versions of themselves, he said. Most initiatives and efforts to meet these goals come from the universities. Holmes offers support instead of telling them what they should do.
Holmes first toured the Science and Engineering Innovation and Research Building with interim President Teik Lim and John Hall, vice president for Administration and Campus Operations.
Holmes visited the North Texas Genome Center, located in the SEIR building, where medical director Florence Haseltine provided a tour and gave him a walk-through of the staff process when conducting COVID-19 tests.
The Genome Center is a pop-up operation for COVID-19 rapid testing on campus. The center assists Health Services in providing same-day test results for students and assisting local public agencies.
Next, Gretchen Trkay, department head of experiential learning and outreach, gave Holmes a tour of the Central Library’s resources such as the FabLab, which provides digital design assistance, and the I.D.E.A.S. Center, which provides resources to students transitioning to a four-year university.
The tour ended at the University Center, where Lisa Nagy, vice president for Student Affairs, showed Holmes the newly remodeled entrance. The entrance's renovation included a 10,000 square foot addition and the removal of the previous brick exterior, which was replaced with more limestone, glass and metal.
Holmes said he loves visiting university campuses and has dedicated his life to them. Before taking on his new role at the UT System, Holmes worked as vice provost for academic affairs at the University of Virginia for 14 years.
Holmes has visited various campuses and each university has its own unique aspects he said. However, he can tell UTA has a distinct family culture, which stood out to him.
“What I love about UTA is, it seems familiar,” Holmes said.
