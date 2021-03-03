New student-led medical humanities journal seeks to combine artistic expressions, medical sciences

Stimulus: A Medical Humanities Journal is a new student-led journal created by the Mavericks for Medical Humanities, powered by the psychology department in the College of Liberal Arts, and all students, faculty and staff can submit until March 19.
By combining artistic expressions and medical sciences, the journal hopes to use the artists’ experiences to create a more “empathetic, passionate and ethical” future for health care. According to the UTA course catalog, medical humanities is a program that explores the ethical, historical, philosophical and religious dimensions of medicine or health through cultural studies, ethics, visual art and writing.
Dr. Steven Gellman, medical humanities associate professor of practice, said the journal will be released annually, with the first publication slated for mid-May.
Submission ideas can come from when a student was a patient, having stayed by the bedside of a patient or having experienced the loss of a family member, said Karyssa Nelson, psychology junior and Stimulus co-editor.
“We believe that even if you don’t have experience working in the health care field, you have experienced the health care field in some ways,” she said.
Nelson said they are looking for submissions that relate to medical humanities that discuss grief, listening and empathy.
Submissions can include photographs, physical art mediums, short stories, audio, video and essays.
Thao Thu Nguyen, biomedical engineering alumna and Stimulus co-editor, said she and Nelson want the artists to have as many ways of expressing themselves as possible as long as the submissions are related to medical humanities.
“We were really conscious about putting a limit on what we don’t want because if we did that, we would restrict their creative thinking,” she said.
Gellman said the students came up with the name “Stimulus” for the journal.
Nelson said “Stimulus” has a double meaning. It can be a stimulus for change in the health care field, and it can be a way for students to stimulate the audience’s emotions through their arts.
Students will be able to access Stimulus for free through UTA Libraries once the journal publishes, Nguyen said.
Students who are interested in submitting an entry can read the criteria and submit here.
