New Smart Hospital to bring training simulations for nursing students

The College of Nursing and Health Innovation held a showing of the new School of Social Work and Smart Hospital building’s progress at the construction site, celebrating the placing of the last beam Feb. 8.
UTA estimates construction is 75% complete, according to a CONHI Instagram post.
It’s been one year since the university broke ground on the new building in February 2021.
The 150,000-square-foot structure neighboring Pickard Hall is expected to be completed in November but is set to open for the public in spring 2023, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. It will house the Smart Hospital, the School of Social Work and health informatics rooms.
Jennifer Roye, CONHI’s assistant dean for simulation and technology, said the university needs more space to meet the growing number of nursing students.
She’s envious of the simulation technology today’s students have access to, Roye said.
“I don’t even remember doing simulations,” she said. “We gave shots in oranges and hot dogs.”
UTA currently has two Smart Hospitals across campus in University Hall and on Greek Row, where nursing students perform medical simulations, Roye said. The simulations expose them to potentially uncomfortable scenarios they will face in the workforce, from starting IVs to delivering a baby.
Nursing senior Racheal Bartaula said she finds the simulation training helpful through her education, but the current Smart Hospitals feel small and limited.
She wishes she could have gone to a school with a hospital before graduating, Bartaula said. She is excited for future students and the experiences the new building will give them.
The campus’s current hospitals feature large, open ward areas that are no longer consistent with modern simulations, Roye said. To improve their simulation delivery, CONHI needed an upgraded facility.
The new structure will put both hospitals under the same roof, allowing for more space and updated state-of-the-art technology, Roye said.
The building will feature a virtual reality studio, simulation-recording capabilities for debriefing, accommodation for distance learners and more telepresence robots that allow video callers to have a physical presence in rooms.
“But it’s not about the tech,” she said. “It’s about getting students comfortable before they go out into the clinical area.”
In October 2021, the Arlington Tomorrow Foundation matched alumni and other donations by giving UTA $1 million to support the construction, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Of the building’s $76 million cost, UTA expects $3.8 million to come from philanthropic sources, according to John Robinson, the Amon G. Carter Foundation executive vice president.
Last month, Amon G. Carter Foundation donated $250,000 to support the new Smart Hospital. This same North-Texas-based foundation helped support UTA’s original Smart Hospital in 2006, according to a UTA press release.
With the Smart Hospital sharing a roof with the School of Social Work, they will bring new educational opportunities, Robinson said in a summary of the recommendation for his foundation to support the project.
The pairing of the two colleges ushers in a collaboration between the worlds of health care and social work, allowing for a unique, well-rounded approach to human wellness, he said.
“When nurses collaborate with social workers, research shows that patients reap benefits,” Robinson said.
Roye said the collaboration with social work will bring in many interprofessional opportunities, and the two departments will share the building’s home health suite that simulates a patient’s home.
The building’s development coincided with the start of the pandemic in spring 2020. Despite multiple complications and shortages through the pandemic, the building is on track in terms of construction, Roye said.
“It’s a great time to be a nurse,” Roye said. “I know the pandemic has taken its toll on our nurses out there, but surprisingly, we have not seen a decrease in interest for nursing school.”
