New sidewalk to improve pedestrian travel, safety along West Park Row Drive

For over 15 years, residents along West Park Row Drive have pushed strollers or wheelchairs on the streets or walked through people’s lawns to get to their destinations. Now, they have a safe pathway.
Arlington added a long-awaited sidewalk along West Park Row Drive to provide accessible walking on a path that extends from Johnson Creek to Collins Street.
The street had a lot of pedestrian traffic with no room to walk safely, said Alicia Gray, Heart of Arlington Neighborhood Association president.
The group worked with the city for over a decade to implement the sidewalk and improve walkability in the area, Gray said.
The process began around 2007. The project experienced a cessation, then continued when Ignacio Nuñez was the District 5 city council member, said Susan Schrock, city of Arlington communication coordinator.
Schrock said the new pathway is part of the city’s ongoing efforts to build infrastructure that serves its residents.
The sidewalk’s construction cost $416,900 and was completed by contractor Thomas 11 Development, LLC, a Black-owned company, according to information released by the city of Arlington.
Before the new sidewalk, people had to use neighborhood yards to avoid traffic, and individuals using mobility devices were left to use the roads.
“They had to travel on the street with 40-mile-an-hour traffic whizzing by them,” Gray said.
The new sidewalk is more accessible with a smooth surface and ramps that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, Schrock said.
“We want our residents to be able to
to get out, feel safe when they walk through the neighborhoods and walk to school and to church and shops,” Schrock said.
In the area, pedestrian traffic is heavy because some individuals may not own a car or are unable to operate one, Gray said.
The more walking people do within the city, the more likely they are to visit local shops, live a healthier lifestyle and connect with people, said Dallas Murray, Walkable Arlington social media manager and history sophomore.
The dependence people have on cars can lead to a less connected lifestyle, Murray said.
“You don’t really get a chance to talk with other people. Instead, you just drive from point A to point B,” he said.
Schrock said it was rewarding to see the project bring the neighborhood and city together.
It was more than just a sidewalk. It was the neighborhood’s effort to make a change.
She said residents were excited to see the sidewalk become a reality.
Sidewalks help connect people by creating a sense of community within the city, Gray said.
“It connects people to their environment, connects people to the neighborhood, to their neighbors,” she said. “Sidewalks connect us.”
Associate news editor Erick Estrada contributed to this article.
@lillianjuarez_
