New School of Social Work building at halfway point in construction

The soon-to-be School of Social Work building, which neighbors the Science and Engineering Innovation and Research building, is at its halfway mark and set to open to the public in spring 2023.
The new building began construction Feb. 9, is expected to complete in November 2022 and will be furnished in December, said Nick Myers, assistant director of UTA Capital Projects. The new building will replace the old social work building, which was built in 1922 and overdue for renovation, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
The new building will span about 150,000 square feet, consisting of four floors housing the School of Social Work, SMART hospital and health informatics rooms. The building's total cost reached about $76 million, according to a UTA press release.
A breezeway will welcome individuals from West Street through the building to an open area among the SEIR, Life Science and Nursing buildings, forming a quad. With Wi-Fi and seating, the location will allow for outdoor learning and hosting events.
There will be three elevators and four staircases for egress safety exits in case of hazards, Myers said.
The first floor will contain a white box theatre for social work publications. The second floor will house nursing and social work classrooms and advising offices. The third floor will have the SMART hospital, and the fourth floor will consist of the social work administrators’ offices and more classrooms.
There will be simulated counseling rooms and apartments for students to practice home visits and counseling on clients.
The building will be equipped with a generator, which will back up 85% of the building’s power to keep the building in operation in case of power failure, Myers said.
“Not all of our buildings have that, so it's a nice little thing we were able to do for this project,” he said.
Similar to the Central Library’s Einstein Bros. Bagels, the new building will come with a cafe, he said.
The architects and the construction company worked over nine months to come up with the design plan, he said.
To improve accessibility, Myers and School of Social Work faculty conducted a wheelchair tour through the SEIR building to draw references and make adjustments to the new building, such as choosing the right carpet for wheelchair maneuverability.
As of Friday, the construction company is working on the fourth and final floor before finishing the roof, Myers said. They will then move on to finish the interior plumbing, drywall and painting.
“Everything's going great for the building,” he said. “We're trying to make it another iconic building.”
