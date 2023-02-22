New program offers support to Hispanic/Latinx students

Pioneered as a new initiative to encourage student success, Nuestra Comunidad is a program aimed toward the well-being of the university’s Hispanic/Latino population.
The program, spearheaded by social work professor Regina Praetorius, has four primary focuses: connecting students and Hispanic/Latino faculty, self-exploration, engaging students with campus events and informal mentoring from students, faculty and staff.
UTA is recognized as a Hispanic-Serving Institution and ranked among the top 100 universities in the U.S. for Hispanic students, according to the university’s website. In fall 2021, 33% of undergraduate students identified as Hispanic.
Nuestra Comunidad is the start of the Provost’s Nationwide Insurance Faculty Fellowship for Equity in Student Success, a new initiative geared toward allowing faculty to contribute to the university’s student success efforts, according to UTA’s website. For this first year, the fellow received a budget to operate their program for a calendar year, said Tamara Brown, provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs. In subsequent rounds, they’ll receive the budget for an academic year instead.
“We recognize that a cookie-cutter approach doesn’t usually work, right? What you do works equally for every student no matter what — that’s not how it works,” Brown said. “What we want to do is to create strategies, initiatives that focus on helping all of our students to be successful.”
When the provost asked faculty to submit proposals for student success programs in December, Praetorius said she felt inspired and saw it as an opportunity to assist Hispanic/Latino students in building a sense of community. She empathizes with their experiences because it’s similar to hers as a first-generation Latina going through college.
It’s important for students to have people they can identify with who show them it’s possible to be successful, Praetorius said. “I’ve had many students tell me that in their four years, I’m one of the few Latinas they have.”
Applicants were given about two weeks to draft their proposals. Their college’s dean would then select one to send to the provost. Praetorius said she was blessed to be chosen.
On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, she received an email informing her that she would be the inaugural fellow for the program and got the green light to begin work on Nuestra Comunidad. Receiving the news on the holiday was touching because of what King stood for, she said.
Leading an initiative like this isn’t new to her. Praetorius has over 20 years of experience in higher education and more than nine years of experience guiding programs to improve college students’ mental health and well-being, according to the program’s proposal.
Nuestra Comunidad’s proposal lists five components to its activities: Parte de la Familia, Apoyo por Charlas, Integración, Inspiración and Enseñanos.
The proposal describes Parte de la Familia (Part of the Family) as an event where students and their families discuss familial and school roles, career choices and well-being. Apoyo por Charlas (Supportive Conversations) are hybrid mixers focused on student success that will also invite representatives from Counseling and Psychological Services.
Integración (Integration) would encourage students to attend pre-existing student success events on campus together, and Inspiración (Inspiration) asks that participants in the organization write letters to incoming freshmen and transfer students with tips for success, according to the proposal.
A weekly virtual support group and bi-monthly events are currently planned. During the summer and fall semesters, Praetorius said she wants to switch to monthly events instead. In the fall, Enseñanos (Teach us) will be a student-led conference where students present recommendations on what faculty and staff can do to be more supportive, according to the proposal.
Toni Gallegos, social work graduate student, is helping with events this semester as the graduate research assistant. She said she has a close relationship with Praetorius, who is the chair for her thesis. Because Gallegos’ thesis relates to the Hispanic/Latino community, Praetorius told her she’d be a great fit to help with Nuestra Comunidad.
“It’s such a unique feeling, feeling seen and understood,” Gallegos said.
She said she’s from a community where there isn’t a lot of diversity. Participating in a project that addresses the different spectrums of what it means to be Hispanic/Latino has been eye-opening for her.
Nuestra Comunidad could be a starting point for students to make friends, Gallegos said. “It gives them a chance to create roots for themselves.”
Brown said the application process for the program was competitive. On top of writing proposals, applicants also had to obtain a letter of support from the dean of the college they were in. Then, a five-person committee composed of people from Faculty Affairs, the Division of Student Success, Academic Planning and Policy and the Office of the Provost reviewed the applications and made a decision.
There were five other proposals submitted from different colleges, she said.
“It wasn’t all from one area or all from one college, but a number of great ideas,” Brown said. “Which was also pretty exciting that there are faculty who are wanting to be engaged more deeply in the work of equity and student success.”
Funding can’t be extended after a program has run its course, she said. However, she hopes the program will stimulate ideas that can be implemented all over the university without depending on the budget.
“I would like this to be sort of the seed money to get something to germinate, to get something to start, but then it just continues to grow on its own and proliferate on its own as a part of changing the culture of how we operate based on what we’re learning,” Brown said.
Another request for nominations will be sent out this semester for another fellow to start in the fall, she said. Because the fellowship will be switching to an academic year instead of a calendar year to avoid summer disruption, there will be some overlap with the next program selected.
“In the nine years that I’ve been leading programs in the School of Social Work, I’ve always been confident that I was doing what was needed to be done, and I’ve never been nervous,” Praetorius said. “With this one, I’m nervous because it does mean so much to me. It is so close to my heart, and I identify with it so much. I think it has the potential to be the most important thing I’ve done at UTA.”
