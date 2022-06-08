New Maverick Orientation moves through the continued impact of COVID-19

Incoming UTA students have the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the campus, connect with peers, learn about university resources and parade blue and orange by attending student orientation.
UTA will offer different types of orientation for various programs until the end of August.
The sessions are held for transfer students, veteran students, international students and freshmen. Freshman orientation is the only session held over two days.
Orientation for the upcoming school year will not be directly challenged by COVID-19 limitations, however, safety precautions persist. Relius Johnson, newly-appointed director of New Maverick Orientation, said all the university protocols and policies in regards to COVID-19 are being followed.
They have a similar schedule to previous years, but evening programs and orientation check-in have been modified this year, he said.
“With COVID, everything was virtual. We also had a lot of safety protocols, and some things that we weren't able to kind of do,” Johnson said. “[New students] weren't able to come truly here to understand what it means to be a Maverick. I think pre-COVID as well, we covered all the same materials, but I think we're coming in a new direction with energy.”
Although the pandemic has limited orientations in the past, it is still in effect and poses questions of safety and health for some individuals.
Chelsey Click, incoming computer science freshman, said she’s nervous about the size of the campus and amount of contact but plans to stay distant and healthy. Regardless, Click wanted to attend orientation as fast as possible and was excited to get to know people, the campus and create friendships.
Carl Raymundo, Maventure Camp coordinator and former student orientation leader, said he’s gotten used to the pandemic norms, and it’s not as big of a deal to him anymore as he is fully vaccinated.
“When I was a 2021 orientation leader, we had to transition from the mask mandate being lifted by the governor, and then not having social distancing rules, so I kind of had to adapt through that,” Raymundo said.
Sophomore orientation leader Lezly Gomez said her freshman year was intimidating, but she hopes to inspire others and lend support to new students.
Gomez believes the impact of COVID-19 could cause confusion among new students transitioning to UTA.
“I think it depends [on] who you are,” she said. “There's going to be pros and cons. So socially, it’s going to be tough, because you don't know if that person's comfortable [or] if you're going to be close to them.
Despite COVID-19’s presence, pure excitement is around campus as the new school year approaches.
Raymundo believes in sharing the pride and passing on traditions to future Mavericks.
“To help students love UTA, just like I do, is to actually just tell them your stories and the things that you love about UTA,” he said.
