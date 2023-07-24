New Fraternity and Sorority Life director reflects on first two weeks

Amanda Perez, the new Fraternity and Sorority Life director, opened the door to her new office about two weeks ago. She was greeted with blue and orange streamers flowing across the ceiling, immediately setting the tone for the welcoming environment she stepped foot in.
As director, Perez’s responsibilities include providing direction to the FSL office and working with others to assist in further building the program. The position was left vacant after Kelli Vincent Taddesse departed from the university in October.
The role isn’t an enigma to her, though. She previously served as The University of San Antonio’s FSL assistant director for almost four years, and before that, she was an adviser and graduate assistant in the department.
In total, she’s had seven years of experience working in an FSL environment. She did a brief two-year stint as UTSA’s Student Activities assistant director but quickly realized her passion for FSL, which was molded by the time she spent in the Sigma Kappa Sorority.
Through her time with the sorority, she saw firsthand the impact it could have.
“My first semester I really struggled,” Perez said. “I think I ended the semester with a 1.9 GPA. I was going home every weekend even though I had joined an organization. I didn’t feel connected there. I was very depressed.”
Her FSL adviser pulled her aside and directed her toward resources that could help put her back on track. Reflecting on how this moment helped her get to where she is has crafted how she approaches running the office.
Her focus lies on community building and strengthening students’ independence in terms of their reliance on advisers. Perez said she also wants to determine the skillsets students need.
This goal isn’t far-fetched, Perez said. When she first joined UTSA, it was a community that relied heavily on the staff as the primary decision-makers. By the time she left, it was a student-led initiative.
“I was there to challenge them and support them, but at the end of the day, they were doing their own work, they were making their own decisions,” she said.
Through providing students with autonomy, Perez said it helps them gain developmental skills and self-confidence.
Her mentor, Jarvis Clark, UTSA’s Student Activities associate director, is a witness to Perez’s impact. He began working with her when she was a graduate assistant in 2013. Clark saw how she challenged and supported students. She’d have regular conversations with them, treating them with respect.
“One of the things that immediately struck me about Amanda was she was always willing to put in work,” Clark said. “Incredibly hard worker, always doing research, always trying to figure out how to make the community better.”
Even through disagreements, he said he knew he was getting her best. She would tell him the truth rather than what he wanted to hear.
When Perez told him about the open director position at UTA, Clark said he immediately encouraged her to apply. Because of her experience and expertise, he felt it was a good fit.
“She’s been ready for this type of role and I’m glad that she has it,” he said.
In January, Perez had her first round interview. A month later, she withdrew herself from the candidacy because she was scared of making such a large jump. She contemplated the effect it would have on her family.
However, after conversations with Clark, loved ones and UTA’s FSL assistant director Yvonne Dominguez, she reached out to university administration to see if she could put her name back into the running. In May, she came in for the second round interview and was selected a few weeks later.
As Perez continues learning more about the position and university, Dominguez is there to help smoothen the transition. The two have some prior history together. Dominguez was a graduate assistant at UTSA for two years. Perez’s husband even served as Dominguez’s supervisor at one point.
Dominguez was part of the hiring committee and said she was excitedly shocked to see Perez’s name in the poll. To ensure decisions were unbiased, their former experience with one another was disclosed to the group.
With Perez in her new role, it’s felt like a weight taken off Dominguez’s shoulders. Within one week, Perez had begun making the rounds, introducing herself to faculty and students.
“She’s already planning and thinking, sort of reflecting,” Dominguez said. “Knowing that I have more team members that I can go and bounce off ideas or [ask], ‘Hey, am I crazy?’ It’s just so relieving. Having her in the team is sort of that breath of fresh air that I feel like I needed.”
Now that Perez has reached the halfway point of her first month at UTA, she plans to continue meeting with other directors along with organizations within FSL. The office is also doing interviews for the second coordinator position — the last position it needs to fill.
Although she’s been busy, Perez still hasn’t had a chance to see the whole campus yet. Maybe she can squeeze that in before her first month ends.
