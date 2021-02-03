New faculty association plans to improve Latinx representation on campus

The Latinx Faculty and Staff Association, an organization created to improve diversity and equity, has recently obtained official recognition by UTA.

Julian Rodriguez, broadcast journalism specialist and LaFSA secretary, said the association was started following the retirement of Casey Gonzales, former director of the Parent and Family Center, last spring.

Rodriguez spearheaded the association as a resource to help Latinx faculty, staff and students navigate through university life.

Rodriguez said the loss of Gonzales hurt the university’s ability to serve its students because of a lack of representation at the administrative level.

Gonzales, who was also assistant dean of students and director of the Equal Employment Opportunity and Affirmative Action programs, oversaw several organizations that served racial minorities and lower-income students during his 35-year career at the university.

“Every time we lose one Hispanic faculty member or staff member, we basically continue to underserve the student population,” Rodriguez said.

UTA is a Hispanic-Serving Institution. In fall 2020, 25.3% of UTA undergraduates identified as Hispanic, according to UTA’s diversity facts.

However, out of the 1,004 full-time instructional staff at UTA for the 2018-2019 academic year, only 51, or just under 5.1%, were Hispanic or Latino, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

Rodriguez said the organization could be the start of recruiting more Latinx faculty members, thus recruiting and motivating more Latinx students.

“When you have faculty members who reflect the demographics of the student body, graduation rates and retention rates increase,” he said.

Luis Rosado, professor of bilingual education and LaFSA treasurer, said the association could also be a support system for new faculty members. It can guide them to maneuver the process of promotion and tenure.

“We want to keep the faculty member,” he said. “We don’t want them to be here for five years and then disappear.”

Cecilia García-Blizzard, administrative assistant of the Department of Linguistics & TESOL, echoed the sentiment for staff members, saying it can be discouraging for Latinx staff to not have a community to go to with concerns or to ask questions about advancement.

The creation of LaFSA should have happened a long time ago, said Sergio Espinosa, associate professor of music and LaFSA president.

Rodriguez said as the university is becoming aware of the need for inclusion and equity, more committees are being created, and LaFSA wants to amplify its voice.

Rosado believes LaFSA can help create an ideal situation for UTA: balancing the number of Latinx students, faculty members and upper administration staff.

“Also, I want to be able to create an environment where people understand the Latino culture,” he said. “If you understand the Latino culture, perhaps you can do a better job educating [Latino students].”

The board also discussed the importance of inclusion based on the association’s name.

García-Blizzard said the “x” in Latinx is a way to include everybody.

“‘Latino’ and ‘Latina’ doesn’t really encompass all of the gender identities that people can have or identify with,” she said.

Along with finalizing the name, the association has now been constituted, has had board members elected and has had its by-laws established.

This semester, LaFSA will participate in the university’s discussions regarding topics of inclusion and diversity, Espinosa said. He said it’s the first step in making their presence known on campus.

Espinosa said the association will also be campaigning to get more members. Faculty and staff can sign up to join the association for an annual fee of $25.

Any staff and faculty member can join without regard to their ethnicity, Rodriguez said.

“The larger the number of members is, the stronger our voice is going to be,” Espinosa said.

LaFSA will also be holding a general meeting this semester at a later-announced date that will be opened to the public.

Rodriguez said LaFSA has the potential to further the growth of UTA by diversifying and can help serve students and create social mobility.

“We are wonderful, but I think UTA has the potential to be unstoppable,” Rodriguez said. “And if we want to be unstoppable, we need to be able to diversify.”

