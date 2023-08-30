New dashboard offers data to encourage sustainability

The Office of Sustainability recently launched an online sustainability dashboard to monitor the university’s eco-footprint.

The dashboard serves as a tool to monitor the way the university manages its sustainability. Viewable on their website, it comes with a multitude of features to track categories like energy and water usage, waste, food and greenhouse gas emissions.

The dashboard is made up of key performance indicators, which are individual consolidations of data into the five categories. Energy usage is measured by energy use intensity, which is the amount of energy used divided by total square feet, according to the website. Water is tracked by use per square foot, food waste is tracked through recovery and composting, and trash is measured through generation, diversion and reduction. Greenhouse gas emissions are broken down by source, square feet and number of campus users.

Chief sustainability officer Meghna Tare has worked with the office for 13 years. She said the dashboard gives students an opportunity to look at the statistics and see how they can make an impact.

“It is your job as a campus community to help us improve and, you know, just kind of bring awareness that UTA is trying to do this and we all have to do our share,” Tare said.

The implementation process for the dashboard took almost a year to complete, she said. After consolidating data to use on the website, she then had to think about the design.

“You create an outline, but you still have to color within the outline, and that is the process that takes the longest,” Tare said.

The dashboard has multiple opportunities not only for its use, but also for growth. Rather than having a set plan on how to expand it, Tare said they plan to “build upon” it by making sure the data is updated every month and adding new indicators. The water filling stations on campus keep track of how many plastic water bottles have been diverted from landfills. She said if her team gets “really” creative, that could be another statistic for the website.

The sustainability dashboard on its own isn’t the only new change UTA made to move towards a greener footprint. Over the summer, the office partnered with Cowboy Compost, a Fort Worth based zero-waste company, in an effort to reduce post-consumer waste on campus by taking excess food waste like banana peels and egg shells and composting it. After a successful soft launch, Tare said they’ve decided to double pickup capacities.

Tare said she hopes people get curious about the efforts on campus and that they come to the office and say “I want to help.” The sustainability dashboard is designed to help not just students, but the general population get creative and curious about sustainability and see what they can do to be a part of the narrative.

