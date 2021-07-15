New College of Business student organization aims to aid underrepresented groups

College of Business students are set to launch a new student organization in the fall to help underprivileged communities.
The organization is called Diversity, Racial Equity and Inclusion and already has 20 members on board. The organization’s purpose is to provide opportunities such as scholarships, mentorships and internships for underrepresented groups and to serve as advocates for social justice.
Political science senior Lizbhet Sanchez, president of the student organization, said it was difficult to spread the word during the spring semester because of the pandemic, but she hopes that will change in the fall.
Philisa Stanford, one of the faculty advisers of the organization, said she will provide guidance for the new student organization.
“They're going to build, basically from scratch, a new student [organization] that relates to diversity and inclusion issues that they all have encountered,” Stanford said.
She said the organization will have students impact the campus through diversity, inclusion and equity.
Economics sophomore Francesca Jaubert, treasurer of the organization, said they are pushing for once-a-month town halls, open to all students, that encourage dialogue and provide a space to educate one another on issues in their communities.
“We’re honestly just trying to create just a good environment to collaborate and share ideas,” Jaubert said. “We’re definitely not trying to gatekeep anything. We’re trying to start conversations, and we’d love for everyone to be a part of those conversations.”
Sanchez said if anyone is interested in joining the organization, they can reach her via email at lizbhet.sanchez@uta.edu or call 817-585-6548.
