As a cold front moves through the Metroplex, residents should prepare for the potential for some winter weather.
The cold front is predicted to move in Tuesday and make for a much colder week, said Steve Fano, National Weather Service meteorologist.
“The really kinda interesting part of the forecast is Wednesday night into Thursday as temperatures drop to near or below freezing,” Fano said.
The precipitation will clear out Thursday, giving way to low temperatures that evening and Friday evening, which will probably be the coldest so far this year with temperatures in the teens and low twenties expected.
There is no prediction of severe or inclement weather, just temperatures below normal with a potentially cold Wednesday and Thursday.
Fano advises people to dress more warmly if they're going to be outside any time this week.
“[People} probably should pay more attention to the forecast,” Fano said. “Just in case things change.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.