New book from UTA professor, colleagues tackles sexual violence epidemic in college

Sexual violence is an epidemic, and James Campbell Quick, distinguished university professor and professor emeritus, hopes to curb it through a recently published book.
Ending Sexual Violence in College: A Community-Focused Approach, published March 23, attempts to reduce incident rates and harm caused by sexual violence.
More than 50% of all sexual assaults on college campuses occur in the red zone, a time period from the beginning of the fall semester to Thanksgiving break, said Joanne Gavin, undergraduate programs associate dean at Marist College and the book’s co-writer.
“It is the single most dangerous time on a college campus,” Joanne Gavin said. “Why don’t we all know that? Why aren’t we educating our incoming young women and men about the dangers of this period?”
It was the recognition of a significant problem on college campuses that made the authors want to make a contribution toward solving it, despite previous widespread research and media coverage, said David Gavin, management associate professor at Marist College.
The problem is that sexual violence is all encompasing. The victim and the perpetrator are both affected, whether it be physically or mentally, and it has a broad impact on the community, he said.
The book addresses these issues and aims to inform students and faculty about warning signs to avoid and sexual violence prevention. Some of the issues mentioned in the book are alcohol consumption, being alone at social events, living alone and aggressive behaviors.
Protection starts with prevention, and the public health-based model developed by Quick sets up an opportunity for intervention, he said.
“When someone is sexually assaulted or raped or in the worst case killed, that’s not an accident,” Quick said. “There have been events that occurred before that, that led up to that.”
Creating a culture that doesn’t tolerate sexual violence starts with educating people about respect. While the book is directed mainly toward administrators who make policies concerning sexual violence, the training and education section engages faculty at multiple levels.
“There’s no time like the present for colleges and all the constituencies to get involved,” he said. “To start breaking this down and hopefully eliminating it one day.”
Quick will be sharing a copy with UTA’s legal department. It’s up to the university if they wish to implement the model or other policies.
