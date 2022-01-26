New bike-share service to arrive on campus

To test its beta app, the bike-share program Blue Duck is offering free rides for students in January to get around campus easily.
The program allows students to rent a bike via the Blue Duck Scooter app to use on campus.
The blue e-bikes can be picked up and dropped off at any of the nearly 125 designated bike racks around campus.
Students can download the app and rent any of the bikes shown on the map. The app will not allow a session to end without being in one of the designated areas.
The Office of Sustainability collaborated with Parking and Transportation services to bring the program to UTA after seeing the demand in the student body and faculty along with hearing students’ concerns after the previous bike pilot program ended in 2019, sustainability coordinator Bhargavi Jeyarajah said.
Zagster, the previous pilot program, began in the fall of 2017 and offered 40 bikes to students during their contract with UTA, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
“We really wanted to bring back this bike-share program as a longer term or permanent thing,” Jeyarajah said.
She said they were inspired by other campuses using Blue Duck, and they saw a need for the program.
UTA has a sizable international student population, she said, and moving to Arlington from a different country is difficult, especially with how car-dependent the college is.
The bikes will allow transfer students and those without a drivers’ license to travel affordably around campus without needing access to a car.
The program officially launches in February. There will be a promotion for students to receive three free rides through spring break, said Greg Hladik, executive director of auxiliary services, in an email.
Also, students who sign up in the app using their UTA email address will receive a $10 ride credit.
The program was planned for last semester, but supply chain issues caused the bikes to arrive later, Jeyarajah said. The bikes are now available to everyone on campus.
The Office of Sustainability wants to expand the program outside of campus for students to access other parts of Arlington in the future, she said.
