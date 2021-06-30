New Arlington mayor, District 3 council member sworn in during city council meeting

Jim Ross, Arlington's newly appointed mayor, takes the oath of office to be sworn in as mayor during a city council meeting June 29 at City Hall. Ross served as a Marine, Arlington Police Officer, businessman and lawyer throughout his career.

New Arlington Mayor Jim Ross and new city council member Nikkie Hunter were sworn into office during a city council meeting Tuesday evening.

Ross replaced outgoing Mayor Jeff Williams, who was in his third and final term after being elected in 2015, while Hunter replaced outgoing District 3 council member Marvin Sutton, who was elected May 2019.

“I have some huge shoes to fill,” Ross said. “And I’m not going to be able to do it alone.”

Ross said former mayors Williams and Richard Greene will guide him in his new role as mayor.

“I can’t tell you what comfort that gives to me in stepping into a role like this,” he said.

New Arlington mayor, District 3 council member sworn in during city council meeting

Nikkie Hunter, newly appointed city council member, takes the oath of office during a city council meeting June 29 at City Hall. Hunter has involved her leadership with Arlington Rotary Clubs, Arlington Highlands Rotary Club and the YMCA.

Hunter thanked her supporters whether they block walked, gave monetary donations or simply prayed for her.

“Last but not least, I want to speak to District 3,” Hunter said. “I want to say thank you so much for your support and for just trusting in my leadership.”

City council District 3 includes part of the Interstate 20 business corridor, the municipal airport, Tarrant County College and the Arlington Highlands.

New Arlington mayor, District 3 council member sworn in during city council meeting

Outgoing Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams receives a resolution from Tarrant County Commissioner Devan Allen before his departure from city council during a meeting June 29 at City Hall. Williams took office in 2015, serving for six years as Arlington's mayor. 

Outgoing mayor Williams said he knows the city council members care for the city and want to make a difference.

“Unity is the secret to Arlington’s success,” Williams said. “There are so many challenges that we still have, but I am encouraged because we have great people that will work together to make a difference.”

Williams said he is excited to go back to his firm to do engineering and help build the community.

New Arlington mayor, District 3 council member sworn in during city council meeting

Marvin Sutton, outgoing city council member, bids his farewell during a city council meeting June 29 at City Hall. Sutton served as an Arlington City Council member for two years after assuming office in 2019. 

Sutton, outgoing city council member, said it’s been a pleasure and a privilege to serve.

“I learned three things: always keep the faith in what’s good, always keep the fight in what’s right and what’s equitable, and always stay focused on improving the quality of life,” Sutton said.

Council members gave their thanks to Williams and Sutton.

Barbara Odom-Wesley, city council member of District 8, said she appreciates Williams’ patience with young, new council members and the kindness initiative he introduced to the city.

“We’ve been through a lot of things together, so this is hard for me,” said Ruby Faye Woolridge, city council member of District 6. ”Because [Sutton is] the reason I ran for city council.”

New Arlington mayor, District 3 council member sworn in during city council meeting

Arlington Mayor Jim Ross engages in a zoning hearing during a city council meeting June 29 at City Hall. During this meeting, Ross and Nikkie Hunter were appointed to the city council, making their first appearance in their positions. 

Kelly Burke, a former mayoral candidate, said he hopes Ross and Hunter will continue to serve the people and stay transparent in their administrations.

“We don’t want any politician to get in there and get soft on hard issues,” Burke said.

@ritchie3609

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.

Click here to report an accessibility issue.

Load comments