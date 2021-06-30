New Arlington mayor, District 3 council member sworn in during city council meeting

New Arlington Mayor Jim Ross and new city council member Nikkie Hunter were sworn into office during a city council meeting Tuesday evening.
Ross replaced outgoing Mayor Jeff Williams, who was in his third and final term after being elected in 2015, while Hunter replaced outgoing District 3 council member Marvin Sutton, who was elected May 2019.
“I have some huge shoes to fill,” Ross said. “And I’m not going to be able to do it alone.”
Ross said former mayors Williams and Richard Greene will guide him in his new role as mayor.
“I can’t tell you what comfort that gives to me in stepping into a role like this,” he said.
Hunter thanked her supporters whether they block walked, gave monetary donations or simply prayed for her.
“Last but not least, I want to speak to District 3,” Hunter said. “I want to say thank you so much for your support and for just trusting in my leadership.”
City council District 3 includes part of the Interstate 20 business corridor, the municipal airport, Tarrant County College and the Arlington Highlands.
Outgoing mayor Williams said he knows the city council members care for the city and want to make a difference.
“Unity is the secret to Arlington’s success,” Williams said. “There are so many challenges that we still have, but I am encouraged because we have great people that will work together to make a difference.”
Williams said he is excited to go back to his firm to do engineering and help build the community.
Sutton, outgoing city council member, said it’s been a pleasure and a privilege to serve.
“I learned three things: always keep the faith in what’s good, always keep the fight in what’s right and what’s equitable, and always stay focused on improving the quality of life,” Sutton said.
Council members gave their thanks to Williams and Sutton.
Barbara Odom-Wesley, city council member of District 8, said she appreciates Williams’ patience with young, new council members and the kindness initiative he introduced to the city.
“We’ve been through a lot of things together, so this is hard for me,” said Ruby Faye Woolridge, city council member of District 6. ”Because [Sutton is] the reason I ran for city council.”
Kelly Burke, a former mayoral candidate, said he hopes Ross and Hunter will continue to serve the people and stay transparent in their administrations.
“We don’t want any politician to get in there and get soft on hard issues,” Burke said.
@ritchie3609
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.