Nepalese Students’ Association to host Holi festival celebrating spring, love and colors

Pragnyashree Maitreyee, computer science graduate student, dances with other students during a Holi celebration on March 1 behind the Maverick Activities Center. The Nepalese Students’ Association is hosting a Holi festival March 10 behind the Maverick Activities Center.

The Nepalese Students’ Association is hosting a Holi festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday behind the Maverick Activities Center.

Holi is an annual ancient Hindu festival celebrated in the spring that correlates with the passing of winter. According to the Holi Festival website, Holi is sometimes called the “festival of love,” where people unite to forget resentment and bad feelings toward each other.

Prince Agrawal, Nepalese Students’ Association vice president, said during the festival students will enjoy playing with brightly colored powders, Nepalese music, a flash mob by a group of Nepalese Students’ Association executive board members and traditional Nepalese food.

Agrawal said the event is meant to increase student involvement on campus. He said in previous years, the organization has hosted 60 to 70 students, and this year the organization is planning for about 100 participants.

Tickets are $15 for UTA students, with the money being used by the organization to fund the festival.

