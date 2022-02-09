Nepalese Students’ Association connects Nepalese community

Plumes of bright color, vibrant music and dance and a network of strong minds whose hearts beat for those in need — that’s how Shishir Bishwokarma describes UTA’s Nepalese Students’ Association.
“It’s like a family, really,” said Bishwokarma, computer science senior and Nepalese Students’ Association president. “A lot of students from here wouldn’t feel that, but I myself am an international student, and I left my family. I am the only one over here.”
Since 2004, the organization has brought Nepalese students together to represent their culture by hosting, organizing, participating in events, facilitating discourse and engaging in active social work.
Merlynd Nestell, earth and environmental sciences and mathematics professor and the association’s faculty adviser, said he became involved with the group after several of his students asked him. He agreed on a whim and has stayed for the last eight years.
“I have to say it’s been a very good pleasure,” Nestell said. “They’re a very active group.”
Nestell said the group has students that are actively connected with their countrymen who struggle with feeling alone.
Although not a member, biology junior Alisha Gautam said she has participated in many events hosted each semester and feels the organization has a welcoming environment, which is important for international students.
Gautam longed to meet Nepali people at UTA but felt unsure how to approach them until she and 12 others performed a cultural dance during Nepali night.
“I am Nepali, but I kind of grew up here, so I didn’t know much about [our] culture,” she said. “Before finding [my] people here, my Nepali was so bad, but after meeting them, it is getting much better.”
Nepali Night is held each year between October and November. It’s packed with cultural cuisine, music and over 400 people celebrating Nepalese culture, Bishwokarma said.
Bishwokarma said the association also helps organize the Festival of Colors Holi, a traditional festival celebrated across Southeast Asia in March. Participants dress in white T-shirts and douse each other in colored powders amid street performances, dances and music.
Despite their events’ scope and scale, Bishwokarma said only 16 people run the Nepalese Students’ Association, each with varying responsibilities.
The events teach members to organize productions, interact with sponsors and excel in leadership capacities.
Nepalese Students’ Association events are open to the public and are the lifeblood of the organization, with culture and community at their core to connect people across all demographics.
Although the events are a large part of its mission, the Nepalese Students’ Association also assists students academically and coordinates relationships by forming a dialogue to guide students through college and toward their professional goals, Bishwokarma said.
The Nepalese Students’ Association serves as an outlet for questions about application processes, general information about campus and connects students of the same major upon arrival, Bishwokarma said.
The association also brings in alumni speakers throughout the year to support Nepalese students in their collegiate journey.
Additionally, they introduced a scholarship for its members in spring 2020.
“Part of that was to encourage people to get into NSA and also to acknowledge what efforts they have made in NSA,” Bishwokarma said.
Bishwokarma said they are actively engaged in the community where students can volunteer for Mission Arlington. The group raised around $1,000 last semester for a program helping victims of child marriage in Rukum, a Nepal village.
Besides the friends and connections made, the importance of the association is service, Bishwokarma said.
“If I am here, and if I could help someone in Nepal or someone who is coming to UTA and they are having trouble, since I have gone through that phase, I can help them make the most out of UTA,” he said.
