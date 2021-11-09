The Native American Student Association partnered with Relationship Violence and Sexual Assault Prevention to host the No More Stolen Sisters Roundtable Discussion to raise awareness about missing and murdered Indigenous women on Tuesday evening in the Red River room at the University Center.
The event was meant to provide a safe space for Indigenous women and the public to learn and discuss the history of violence against Indigenous women and how to end it, said Cheyenne Perez-Bailey, English senior and Native American Student Association member, who helped out with the event.
“I wanted to bring awareness to the community about this, so that, in hopes in the future that we can solve this epidemic of violence,” Perez-Bailey said.
The event included an exhibit with art pieces sponsored by RVSP, REDress Project dresses and artwork by the association’s students.
The REDress Project showcases red dresses that represent Indigenous women who have gone missing or been murdered.
As an Indigenous student who is part of the Nahua and Mexica tribes, Perez-Bailey said she sought out an organization with a community like her.
“I wanted to make a difference in my community and help get [Native American Student Association] out there,” she said.
The RVSP department supported her vision and planned the event to cater to Indigenous communities and non-natives at UTA, Perez-Bailey said.
“We just want people to be allies for us,” said Kristy Willis, former president of Native American Student Association and a citizen of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.
At different events, Willis said Native Americans support each other by sharing stories and songs with other tribes, creating a melting pot of cultures.
“You crave for that sense of belongingness, and so that's why we come together for events like this. We can support each other,” she said.
Social work sophomore Stephen Brave-Silva from the Lakota tribe shared information on the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women TX Rematriate, an organization which works with families to locate their loved ones. The organization’s mission is to bring home missing family members and support families through the process.
As families heal from the loss of loved ones, Brave-Silva said creating resources for them should be a focus.
Phyllis Nuno is a member of the Absentee Shawnee tribe and identifies with the Cherokee, Oklahoma Choctaw, Mississippi Choctaw, Sac and Fox Nation and Oneida Nation. She has worked closely with organizers from Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women TX Rematriate to lead women's warrior songs at multiple events.
“There's always work that can be done,” Nuno said. “Always.”
