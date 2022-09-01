Nationwide program proving free COVID-19 tests ends this week

Rob Wheeler, market health and wellness director, checks over recipients' medical forms Jan. 13, 2022, at the Maverick Activities Center. 

The nationwide program giving access to free at-home COVID-19 tests by mail is ending this week.

President Joe Biden launched the program in January, providing households up to eight rapid antigen tests.

Ordering through the program is being suspended Friday because Congress hasn’t provided additional funding, according to the COVID.gov website.

In March, the White House requested Congress provide an additional $22.5 billion for combatting COVID-19, stating in a press release that without funding, the government will be unable to continue providing services like free tests and vaccinations.

The program’s suspension doesn’t affect UTA’s free COVID-19 testing, and students can receive vaccinations through UTA Health Services by appointment only.

