The nationwide program giving access to free at-home COVID-19 tests by mail is ending this week.
President Joe Biden launched the program in January, providing households up to eight rapid antigen tests.
Ordering through the program is being suspended Friday because Congress hasn’t provided additional funding, according to the COVID.gov website.
In March, the White House requested Congress provide an additional $22.5 billion for combatting COVID-19, stating in a press release that without funding, the government will be unable to continue providing services like free tests and vaccinations.
The program’s suspension doesn’t affect UTA’s free COVID-19 testing, and students can receive vaccinations through UTA Health Services by appointment only.
@4nsmiley
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.