National Weather Service in Fort Worth issues flood advisory including the Arlington area

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth issued a flood advisory until 8 p.m. Sunday for poor drainage areas. These areas include Arlington, Irving, Grand Prairie, Mansfield, Euless, Bedford and more.
The flood advisory stated that people should turn around when encountered flooded roads as most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms is expected Sunday after 1 a.m. Temperatures are expected to reach a low around 74.
The Metroplex is expected to have rainy weather and mild temperatures throughout the week.
Sarah Barnes, National Weather Service meteorologist, said the week will start off with some rain, and gradually warm up throughout the week.
Monday is expected to have a high near 88 and a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 a.m.
Tuesday through Saturday are expected to have highs between 91 and 98 throughout the day.
Barnes recommends people to bring an umbrella for Sunday and Monday and wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing for the rest of the week.
