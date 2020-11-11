National Science Foundation awards UTA professors with $490K grant to develop eco-friendly concrete

Three UTA professors will partner to use a $491,969 grant from the National Science Foundation to research and develop environmentally friendly concrete materials with longer lives beginning in January.
The project, titled “Controlling the Interaction Between Carbon Dioxide and Cementitious Materials Using Biomimetic Molecules,” is estimated to continue through Nov. 30, 2023.
Warda Ashraf, civil engineering assistant professor, and the Center for Advanced Construction Materials received the multidisciplinary grant. Ashraf serves as the principal investigator for the project alongside chemistry associate professor Frank Foss and Erika La Plante, materials science and engineering assistant professor, who serve as co-principal investigators.
Part of the funding will be used to hire at least three graduate and three undergraduate students to work in the lab and to purchase different research materials throughout the project.
It will expose students to advanced research facilities and motivate them to pursue higher education in the field of infrastructure materials, according to the National Science Foundation award abstract.
The project aims to develop a different type of environmentally friendly cement using industrial byproducts like slag to lower carbon emissions and encourage recycling.
Concrete is one of the most relied upon construction materials, Ashraf said. Bridges, pavement and buildings are made using the material.
The current process to create concrete is not environmentally friendly. Cement is a prime ingredient in concrete, which requires a large amount of energy and high temperatures to produce.
The concrete industry is responsible for around 8% of global carbon dioxide emissions and is the third-largest carbon dioxide emitter.
People are moving toward sustainability and reducing carbon emissions, Ashraf said.
“This is an industry where we need to work on that, we have to reduce the carbon dioxide emissions,” she said.
They hope to optimize the performance of calcium carbonate-bound cementitious material to facilitate a shift toward environmentally friendly processes and to control the interaction between cementitious materials and carbon dioxide, La Plante said.
Since concrete is used so frequently, she said small improvements in durability mean replacing it less often and reducing carbon dioxide emissions.
It’s crucial to move toward environmentally friendly production processes and materials because concrete is used so frequently in society, architecture junior Jose Perez said.
“If all production can move to more environmentally friendly methods and procedures, then that would just reduce the carbon footprint as a whole,” he said.
Concrete often goes to waste when its structural integrity is compromised over time, Perez said. It’s necessary to assess the energy needed to produce concrete, its uses and reusability moving forward.
The project allows for a multidisciplinary workforce of faculty and students from civil engineering, materials science and chemistry, according to the award abstract. The workforce will address the challenges of creating sustainable and durable materials for civil infrastructure, which is defined as the design, analysis and management supporting human activities.
La Plante’s research in material science focuses on cementitious material from the fundamental science perspective, she said.
“One of the strengths of this proposal is this collaborative nature,” La Plante said.
It’s beneficial for students and researchers to collaborate across departments to learn about overlapping techniques, Foss said. He is an organic chemist who works with functional materials inspired by natural processes.
At the rate humans are emitting carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, the Earth is and will continue to see alarming and detrimental effects, Perez said.
“Generations from now, our kids, their grandchildren, they might not have an Earth the same way that we look at it now,” he said. “They just won’t have the same experience on this Earth, they might not even be on this Earth.”
