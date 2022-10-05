National Night Out unites community with police officers and emergency services

The UTA Police Department hosted its 39th annual National Night Out Tuesday. Attendees enjoyed free food, danced to music on the lawn and took the opportunity to mingle and make new friendships while visiting the pop-up booths set up across Brazos Park.
The annual event is a nationwide campaign organized by the National Association of Town Watch that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, according to Shorthorn reporting.
National Night Out gives people an opportunity to relax, have fun and meet new people, said Kim Lemaux, UTA Chief of Police. It allows people to learn about the police department and recognize that they are a part of the university community as well, Lemaux said.
Lemaux said it’s important to bring the community out to meet other members, meet police and have positive interactions with them.
A lot of times people have a misconception that crime is the police department's problem and only the police are responsible for solving and preventing it, she said. It takes the community and the police working together to prevent crime.
“It takes all of us to prevent crime, to reduce crime, to address crime,” she said. “And this way, when we bring people together, they get to know each other.
Songs like “Can’t Stop The Feeling” by Justin Timberlake and “Party” by Bad Bunny filled the park as students laughed, interacted with cops and lined up at the booths. The booths featured campaigns such as hands-only CPR, fire extinguisher handling and a 360-degree photo booth.
As students gathered across the lawn, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord called out winning numbers for prizes that included gift cards, movie tickets and a 50-inch TV.
Electrical engineering sophomore Ahmed Ismail said he learned that police can throw fun events as well.
“It’s just body language and they’re just being like how we usually are. It’s kind of fun,” Ismail said. “Seeing that someone [who has a] serious job at the same time. They can be [just] as casual as we are.
Greg Diaz, American Medical Response EMT, stood outside an open EMS truck allowing students to crawl through the vehicle and learn about the equipment and services emergency first responders provide.
A lot of people overlook emergency medical services compared to the fire department or police department, Diaz said. An event like this allows people to recognize and learn about its services.
President Jennifer Cowley said that it’s important for everyone to come together and do everything they can to be good neighbors, look out for each other and stay safe, she said.
“It’s a chance for us to get to know our neighbors, your fellow students, just come together and say we care about our community,” Cowley said.
Stewart Milner, Chief Judge of the City of Arlington, said his booth educates and brings awareness to traffic safety. Milner’s booth featured a game called “Drunk Goggles Obstacle Course.”
The game featured a cornhole setup where students tossed bean bags into the hole while wearing goggles. The goggles pixelated their vision to show them what it’s like to get behind the wheel and drive under the influence. The game educated attendees on the dangers of not driving sober.
Milner and his team gave out information about driving while intoxicated, driving while under the influence and the usage of electronic cigarettes.
“It’s awesome because, look at the audience. I mean, it’s a huge audience of young drivers, young people. It’s a topic that is so important to that particular group,” Milner said. “So it’s just great that we can be out here.”
Criminal justice sophomore Julio Espino said he initially went for the free food but ended up enjoying the activities like the goggles game.
“I learned to not be silent and report things if you see something, say something,” Espino said.
