National Medal of Honor Museum invites 5 medal recipients to join as board members

When plans to construct the National Medal of Honor Museum first started, five Medal of Honor recipients were asked to join the museum foundation’s board.
Master Chief Special Warfare Operator Britt Slabinski, Col. Jack Jacobs, Maj. General Patrick Brady, Staff Sgt. David Bellavia and Lt. Col. Will Swenson, five of only 69 living Medal of Honor recipients, have joined the board.
The Medal of Honor is the highest medal for valor in combat that armed forces members can receive. Awarded sparingly and only to the bravest of the brave, there have only been 3,526 awarded since its creation in 1861.
The criteria of the award is a distinguishing act of personal bravery or self-sacrifice with incontestable proof of performance and recommendations, according to section 578.4 of the Code of Federal Regulations.
Located in Arlington, the National Medal of Honor Museum is expected to complete construction by 2024 and will be the only museum dedicated to the award. Once completed, the museum will tell stories of generations starting from the Civil War.
Seeing the project progress from where it started to now having the design plans complete, Slabinski said it’s phenomenal.
Master Chief Special Warfare Operator Britt Slabinski
Interested in joining the military from the age of 14, Slabinski served in the Navy for 26 years. Now retired, he said he misses working alongside others who volunteered to serve their nation.
Slabinski received the Medal of Honor for combat operations in Afghanistan.
In March 2002, Slabinski flew a helicopter during a mission when one of his teammates was ejected from the aircraft into an enemy camp. After his helicopter was shot down, Slabinski ordered a second helicopter to take him back to get his teammate.
“I knew he was alive, so I had to go back and make an attempt to go get him,” he said.
After a firefight lasting more than 14 hours in an enemy strongpoint, Slabinski and five others recovered their teammate.
Now serving as a board member for the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation, Slabinski feels happy and privileged to take part in telling the stories of past recipients and those who served around them.
He said the museum will not center on war, instead highlighting promises the recipients and their teammates made to each other during difficult situations.
“[The museum] really should encapsulate the human experience,” Slabinski said. “No matter how dark everything gets, we can come out of it.”
With the current attitude across the country, he said the museum is needed now more than ever to show resilience in hard times.
Col. Jack Jacobs
Originally planning to serve for three years, Jacobs ended up serving in the Army for 20 years.
“I always thought that if you’re lucky enough to live in a free country, you owe it something in the form of service,” he said.
Jacobs said he enjoyed being part of something bigger and more important than himself. Although it was dangerous, and the pay wasn’t much, he always thought he was doing something useful. Now, looking back on his years of service, Jacobs said he’s convinced of it.
Serving as a Vietnmanse Infantry Battalion adviser during the Vietnam War in 1968, Jacobs said they had been in continuous combat for months. After the enemy broke contact, Jacobs’ battalion and another went after them.
Unbeknownst to the battalions, an enemy spy in their province chief’s headquarters had informed the other side of their attack plan. In three days the enemy formed an enormous “L” shaped ambush with about 250 soldiers, Jacobs said.
Dozens of battalion members were killed and wounded right away, but the battalions managed to fire their way out.
He received the Medal of Honor for conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity in action at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty.
Jacobs said the quality of people who serve in the military has always impressed him, and he’s an advocate for hiring veterans. Dedicated to getting the job done, highly motivated and intelligent, veterans are the best people to employ, he said.
Maj. General Patrick Brady
Brady joined the Army in 1959 and served until 1993. His first tour of duty was in Berlin, Germany, around the time the Berlin Wall was built.
Brady commanded an ambulance helicopter, rescuing over 5,000 wounded soldiers, both enemy and friendly, during the Vietnam War.
He received the Medal of Honor for rescuing soldiers after flying through heavy fog and close range enemy fire. Using a special flying technique he developed, Brady rescued over 100 soldiers in one day.
In October 1969, Brady was invited to the White House to receive the Medal of Honor.
After the ceremony, with his friends and family in attendance, Brady said President Richard Nixon let them take Air Force One to Houston, Texas, for the Congressional Medal of Honor Society meeting.
Serving as a board member for the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation, Brady said the museum will focus on the values behind the medal’s valor.
“We want young people to realize that they can have those same characteristics, and they don’t have to go to war to get them,” he said. “We’re only born equal in one way, and that’s in matters of courage.”
Staff Sgt. David Bellavia
Bellavia enlisted in the Army in 1999. Following the 9/11 attacks, he felt his country needed him and was deployed in 2003 to support Operation Iraqi Freedom, according to the Medal of Honor website.
During the Iraq War in 2004, Bellavia was clearing a house when a squad from his platoon became trapped by intense enemy fire. Firing at the enemy, he provided a cover allowing the squad to break contact and escape.
Bellavia received the Medal of Honor for his courage and selflessness.
After leaving the Army in 2005, Bellavia co-founded the veteran advocacy organization Vets for Freedom. In 2006 and 2008, he worked as an embedded reporter in Iraq, covering the heavy fighting.
He wrote the book House to House, which details his experience in Fallujah, Iraq.
Bellavia said in an email that he hopes the museum will show people how America is worthy of the sacrifices made by the many people that came before them.
Lt. Col. Will Swenson
Swenson has served in the Army for 18 years. His decision to serve was solidified after seeing the U.S. military’s work in the Balkans and following 9/11.
It’s incredible to work alongside a dedicated and diverse group of people for a common goal, he said.
Swenson received the Medal of Honor for combat operations in Afghanistan, but it’s bigger than just him, he said.
The Medal of Honor is as much in recognition to everyone who served on the battlefield as it is in recognition to the recipient, he said.
“These events happen amongst fewer than a dozen people usually, so it’s personal,” Swenson said. “In that personal level, you share it.”
Any service member would be capable, if called upon, to receive the medal, he said.
Plans for a Medal of Honor monument in Washington, D.C., are also underway. Because of the award’s significance, Swenson said it’s surprising that the nation’s capital doesn’t have a testament to the award’s importance.
The foundation is pushing for the award’s recognition with the monument in Washington, D.C., and the museum in Arlington.
With the museum, Swenson said the challenge is ensuring each generations’ stories are properly represented while capturing difficult times in the nation’s history.
“We’re telling stories about Americans trying to do the right thing, for the right reasons,” Swenson said. “And rising to the highest levels of commitment to their country.”
