Narcan nasal spray to appear on drugstore shelves by September

Narcan, a drug that reverses and blocks the effects of opioids, including fentanyl, will soon be available over the counter at drugstore chains nationwide, according to a press release from its manufacturer, Emergent BioSolutions.

With a suggested retail price of $44.99, the two-dose box of nasal spray will be the first emergency medicine for opioid overdose available on shelves. It’s estimated to be in most drugstore chains, including CVS, Walgreens and Walmart, in September.

UTA Health Services carries Narcan, but the center is only open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.

Opioid overdose prompted over 9,000 emergency department visits in Texas in 2021, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. In 2022, 2,161 people died from fentanyl poisoning, which can be laced in counterfeit drugs, preliminary data reports.

Narcan, also called naloxone, slows the effects of opioid overdose and fentanyl poisoning, allowing victims more time to receive life-saving treatment. The product was approved for store shelves by the Food and Drug Administration in March after being mostly administered by first responders and emergency personnel since its initial introduction in 2015, according to an FDA press release.

