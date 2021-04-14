Muslim students navigate celebrating Ramadan amid finals, pandemic precautions

Ramadan coincides with finals this year, and Muslim students are struggling to adapt to the added pressure of studying even as they observe the holy month in isolation.
In Islam, Ramadan is the holy month of fasting, beginning and ending with a crescent moon. Because the dates are dependent on the lunar cycle, the actual start varies among regions. Muslims participating in Ramadan are united by the common goal of self-restraint and purity of thought.
While one of the defining features of the month is its communal nature, the pandemic has prevented students from enjoying a normal Ramadan.
“My finals all fall on Ramadan days,” said Zainab Muhammad, biology and psychology sophomore.
In addition, the projected day of Eid al-Fitr, a celebratory holiday that marks the end of Ramadan, is the day Muhammad has two finals, she said. She’s trying to accept it as it is and have a positive mind-set.
Muhammad said academic breaks are built around Christian holidays, which can leave non-Christian students to deal with academic pressure during their own celebrations.
“It’s not fair, you know. We say we’re a secular state, but we’re really not,” she said.
Muhammad said she’s worried about whether she’ll be able to grab a meal to break her fast when she’s on campus.
To provide for students living on campus during Ramadan, information systems junior Noor Chowdhry suggests that the university implement extended dining hours throughout the night for iftar, the meal at the end of the day when Muslims break their fast, and in the mornings for suhoor, the morning meal, especially if students are unable to make something in their dorms.
“Not anything fancy, just a grab-and-go, at least providing something for them,” Chowdhry said.
Muhammad said she wants her professors and teaching assistants to be more understanding if she has to step out to break her fast.
She said she feels guilty for being so occupied with school, which keeps her from mentally preparing for Ramadan more.
“I wish I had the time and energy to do both, and I probably do, but I’m just overwhelmed,” she said.
She’s hopeful but anxious and feels that a lot of people in her position are stressed knowing that exams take place within the month of Ramadan, she said.
She plans to clean up her room to also feel spiritually clean and to be more consistent with her prayers, she said.
Chowdhry is using last year’s experience to prepare herself better for Ramadan this year. She said she wants to have enough energy throughout the day to complete homework and remain consistent in her prayers.
She is used to going to the mosque, a place of worship for Muslims, every night with her family during Ramadan. However, in 2020 she had to adjust to praying from home all month. Due to the pandemic, her family wasn’t able to have people over to break their fasts together, she said.
Usually during Ramadan, there would be iftar parties at her house with family and friends. Unable to gather, she said Ramadan last year felt quieter than normal.
“It was missing the presence of others last year,” she said.
She said she lacked motivation to pray because she was at home instead of at the mosque.
History senior Asma Saleh said it was easier to fast when she was able to do it with friends before the pandemic because being around them made her think less about her hunger.
Muhammad said she lives in a Muslim neighborhood where they used to have iftar get-togethers. Ramadan was a communal time for their neighborhood, she said. It had a special significance because she and all of her siblings ate together for suhoor and iftar.
“It was always this really joyful time, and it felt special,” she said.
But Ramadan in the pandemic was lonely and didn’t feel normal, Muhammad said.
Chowdhry hopes to be more connected spiritually and keep her thoughts pure and have the ability to focus on herself since Ramadan is a month of reflection toward oneself, she said.
This year Saleh is focused on experiencing Ramadan with her friends again through video calls so that she can enjoy their company throughout the month, she said.
Muhammad’s mosque is debating the option of hosting taraweeh, or special nightly Ramadan prayers, with masks on and social distancing due to a steady decrease in COVID-19 cases. It would mean the world to her family to be able to experience Ramadan at the mosque again, she said.
Chowdhry’s mosque has slowly been opening up, she said. They’ve announced that this Ramadan they will be hosting taraweeh with social distancing and masks.
“It will be a little different,” she said. “But I’m glad that they’re making the effort to slowly make things go back to normal.”
