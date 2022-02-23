Music professor appointed as principal horn

When Gerald “Gerry” Wood, horn adjunct assistant professor, received the call about his selection as principal horn for the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, he went through an emotional experience.
“It’s kind of strange to go from being a regular extra or a substitute to suddenly being the boss in the horn section,” Wood said.
He has been a member of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra since 2008 as a substitute player and auditioned over 50 times for full-time orchestra positions around the world.
Wood was third horn in the Dallas Opera Orchestra, assistant principal horn in the Dallas Winds and a utility player for the Dallas and Fort Worth symphonies before becoming principal horn, the lead player of an orchestra’s horn section.
Wood said he is “over-the-moon excited” for the new position. He is also a little bit nervous about it but acknowledged that that comes with the territory.
Wood had his first official gig with the symphony Feb. 2, and his feet hadn’t quite hit the ground.
He said he and his family were excited to hear he was the new principal horn for the symphony. His entire family also plays the French horn.
His love for music began in kindergarten and with singing in a first grade play then continued in junior high where he wanted to participate in the school band.
Wood said his mother loves choir and is a member of The Rich-Tones Chorus, a women’s a cappella ensemble. She pushed him to join choir when he started junior high, but Wood said he would rather be in band.
This decision probably had to do with his friends being in band, and he thought it was cooler, he said.
His mother eventually relented and allowed him to join.
Wood wanted to play trombone in sixth grade. He recalled his junior high band director looking at his scores on a music aptitude test, telling Wood there weren’t any trombones left and offering him a French horn instead.
He participated in band throughout school then followed money offers to play French horn in college, he said.
He has been a professional musician for several years and a freelancer in Arlington for about 15.
Wood said he’s always dreamt to get a full-time orchestra position.
His accomplishments include marching with The Cavaliers Drum and Bugle Corps and playing in regional orchestras and nationally-renowned chamber ensembles, including the American Wind Symphony Orchestra, according to his UTA faculty profile.
At UTA, Wood is the founder and director of The UTA Honors Horn Camp and the Bluebonnet Horn Festival, according to his Fort Worth Symphony profile.
He is also a founding member of an internationally-renowned horn quartet, The Four Hornsmen of the Apocalypse.
He has been a member of the Texas Music Educators Association since 2006 and the International Horn Society since 2008.
The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra audition process can be grueling and stressful because it is held in multiple rounds, said Martha Walvoord, music department interim chair. A player initially auditions, then plays the audition repertoire in several more rounds behind a screen so judges can’t see the player.
Walvoord said it is fantastic to get through the process and be the one person chosen for the job.
Wood said he will continue teaching his students and coaching ensembles at UTA, but he may have to cut back on his hours during the two-year tenure process at the symphony.
Walvoord said students who want to play in ensembles will have the opportunity at UTA to be taught by a professor with a position in the symphony.
“When a prospective student sees that their potential horn teacher is also the principal of a major symphony orchestra in this country, it’s a real draw,” Walvoord said.
Dan Cavanagh, College of Liberal Arts interim dean, said Wood’s position in the symphony is valuable because it will bring aspects of his experience back to his students.
“It’s really great for our music department and continues to showcase what amazing faculty we have,” Cavanagh said.
@ellascott02
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.