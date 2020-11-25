Multiple reports of damage in Arlington following tornado warning

A storm passed through Arlington on Tuesday night, causing damage throughout the east side of the city, according to an Arlington Fire Department news release.
National Weather Service Fort Worth issued a tornado warning until 9:30 p.m. that included Dallas, Arlington and Irving.
The National Weather Service confirmed Wednesday that radars showed a tornado had touched down in Arlington. A survey crew will determine how strong the tornado was, where it started and where it ended, said Tom Bradshaw, National Weather Service meteorologist.
Seven building collapses were reported at multiple locations, including a church, a residential home, three apartment complexes and two commercial locations. Initial reports indicate there are 75 families displaced among residents of the apartment complexes.
Three patients were transported to local facilities with minor injuries, according to the news release. Damage assessment will continue through the morning.
First responders found a wide range of damage to the affected locations after arrival. Units ensured citizens were safely evacuated from damaged structures.
Multiple locations reported gas leaks and downed power lines. Arlington Fire Department’s dispatch center contacted Atmos Energy and Oncor Electric Delivery to respond where disaster mitigation was necessary.
UTA also sent out a MavAlert signaling personnel to seek shelter immediately before sending an all-clear message shortly after.
Multiple students sheltered in place in the Central Library’s basement during the warning.
Outdoor warning sirens were turned on and later turned off after the storm rotation diminished, according to Twitter posts by the Arlington Fire Department.
Arlington police and firefighters responded to multiple reports of collapsed buildings in multiple locations, according to a fire department Twitter post. Units are assessing damages, triaging potential patients and moving to other locations.
The Arlington Fire Department and @ArlingtonPD have responded to multiple locations in Arlington with reports of collapsed buildings. Our units are currently assessing the structures, triaging potential patients, and moving to other reported locations. We will keep you updated. pic.twitter.com/mX0r9VnHAY— Arlington Fire Dept. (@ArlingtonTxFire) November 25, 2020
Arlington’s Emergency Operations Center was activated Tuesday night, said Lt. Richard Fegan, Arlington Fire Department public information officer. The police department and fire department are working under a unified command.
Calls came in steady at the beginning, but much of the responders have been focused on five locations: Waterdance Apartments, The Mirage Apartments, Garden Park Apartments, Burger Box and Jesse’s Auto Body.
At Burger Box, a drive-thru awning fell onto a vehicle that was occupied, said Tim Ciesco, Arlington PD media relations coordinator, in an email. The people inside the vehicle were not injured.
Police are assisting the fire department with damages in central Arlington including malfunctioning signal lights and various roof collapses on some structures.
This story will be updated as more information is released.
News reporter David Detrick contributed to this article.
