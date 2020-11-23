Multiple lanes will be closed for bridge and road maintenance on Abram Street at State Highway 360 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Dec. 30, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
The construction is part of the $233 million Interstate 30/SH 360 Interchange Project and the SH 360 Widening Project.
Drivers should be prepared to slow down through the construction zone, according to a city of Arlington news release. Closures are subject to changes due to weather.
Here is the latest information on lane closures through Dec. 30:
The SH 360 northbound entrance from SP 303 will be closed for construction continuously through Nov. 24, 3 p.m. Traffic will be directed to the next entrance ramp from Park Row Drive.
The left, inside lane of SH 360 southbound frontage road between the SH 360 entrance ramp from Abram Street to Mitchell Street will be closed daily through Nov. 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m for construction.
The right, outside lane of westbound Six Flags Drive between the frontage roads will be closed continuously through Dec. 5 for bridge construction.
Various lanes of eastbound and westbound Abram Street at SH 360 will be closed daily through Dec. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for bridge and road work.
For more information on closures visit here.
