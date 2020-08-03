Multiple Interstate 30 mainlanes to close for bridge removal work
Courtesy: Texas Department of Transportation

East and westbound Interstate 30 mainlanes from FM 157/Collins Street to State Highway 161/President George Bush Turnpike will close for the removal of the southbound SH 360 bridge over I-30 from 7 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

The I-30/SH 360 Interchange Project will make improvements to the original 1950s Dallas-Fort Worth Turnpike cloverleaf design to connect all movements between the interstate and highway, according to a Texas Department of Transportation news release. It will also increase safety, connectivity and mobility for motorists.

Motorists traveling on eastbound I-30 will be detoured to southbound FM 157/Collins Street, then to eastbound SH 180/Division Street and then to the northbound SH 161 frontage road to the eastbound I-30 direct connector ramp. Westbound I-30 motorists will take the opposite detour.

SH 360 access to westbound I-30 will be directed through the SH 180/Division Street interchange, according to the news release. Eastbound I-30 access from Six Flags Drive will remain open.

Motorists should remain aware of changing traffic patterns during construction.

@katecey1

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content. Click here to report an accessibility issue or call (817) 272-3188.
Load comments