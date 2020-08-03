Multiple Interstate 30 mainlanes to close for bridge removal work

East and westbound Interstate 30 mainlanes from FM 157/Collins Street to State Highway 161/President George Bush Turnpike will close for the removal of the southbound SH 360 bridge over I-30 from 7 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.
The I-30/SH 360 Interchange Project will make improvements to the original 1950s Dallas-Fort Worth Turnpike cloverleaf design to connect all movements between the interstate and highway, according to a Texas Department of Transportation news release. It will also increase safety, connectivity and mobility for motorists.
Motorists traveling on eastbound I-30 will be detoured to southbound FM 157/Collins Street, then to eastbound SH 180/Division Street and then to the northbound SH 161 frontage road to the eastbound I-30 direct connector ramp. Westbound I-30 motorists will take the opposite detour.
SH 360 access to westbound I-30 will be directed through the SH 180/Division Street interchange, according to the news release. Eastbound I-30 access from Six Flags Drive will remain open.
Motorists should remain aware of changing traffic patterns during construction.
