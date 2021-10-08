Multiple bike thefts, DUI as a minor reported in this week’s crime log

This is a wrapup of crimes from Oct. 1 to Oct. 5.
Class C misdemeanor theft
On Saturday, a student reported the theft of a package outside of her apartment at Centennial Court, said UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord in an email.
Theft of property valued at less than $100 is a class C misdemeanor according to the Texas Penal Code and is punishable by a fine of up to $500.
Class B misdemeanor thefts
On Oct. 1, three students reported their bikes stolen from the Centennial Court apartments, McCord said. A day later, a student reported his bike stolen from The Heights on Pecan apartments.
On Monday, one student reported his bike stolen from the West Hall dorm and another reported his backpack stolen from the Maverick Activities Center.
Theft of property valued at more than $100 and less than $750 is a class B misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $2,000, jail time of up to 180 days or both.
Class A misdemeanor thefts
On Saturday, a student reported the theft of a cell phone he sold online. The buyer allegedly did not send payment for the purchase, McCord said.
On Tuesday, another student reported his bike stolen from the Centennial Court apartments.
Theft of property valued from $750 up to $2,500 is a class A misdemeanor and punishable by a fine of up to $4,000, up to a year of jail time or both.
Driving under the influence of alcohol as a minor
At 3:31 a.m. on Oct. 1, an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation and found that the driver was intoxicated, McCord said. The female student was arrested and transported to Arlington PD jail.
If a trial finds that an offender is a minor, not a child, and has been previously convicted at least twice for driving under the influence of alcohol, the crime is punishable by a fine of between $500 and $2,000, jail time of no more than 180 days or both. If a person under the legal drinking age has not been convicted at least twice for driving under the influence, then the crime is a class C misdemeanor, according to the Texas Penal Code. Class C misdemeanors are punishable by a fine of up to $500.
They will also be ordered to perform no less than 20 and no more than 40 hours of community service if they have not been previously convicted for this offense. If they have previously been convicted, they will be ordered to perform no less than 40 and no more than 60 hours of community service.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
On Oct. 1, officers responded to a fire alarm at the University Village apartments and made contact with a resident. They found the student to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and issued him a citation.
Possession of drug paraphernalia is a class C misdemeanor. Class C misdemeanors are punishable by a fine of up to $500.
@erickreports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.