Multiple Arlington businesses temporarily shut down, citing coronavirus outbreak

Multiple Arlington businesses and attractions have temporarily closed operations Friday in light of the coronavirus outbreak, known as COVID-19.
Among these businesses are Six Flags Over Texas, Texas Live and the Arlington Museum of Art.
The decision comes after the World Health Organization classified the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic Wednesday and Tarrant County reported its second presumptive positive case of COVID-19.
On Thursday, Dallas County, which neighbors Tarrant County, also declared a local disaster for public health emergency, and Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson declared a local state of disaster for the city. This came after Dallas County reported five more presumptive positive COVID-19 cases, which brings the total number in Dallas County to at least eight.
Six Flags Over Texas and Six Flags Fiesta Texas announced a temporary closure until the end of March. After, the park will reevaluate the situation, according to an announcement made on its website.
“While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at either property, the safety of our guests and team members is always our highest priority,” the announcement stated.
It cited that many states have declared a state of emergency and are recommending that all nonessential gatherings of large groups be postponed or canceled.
Texas Live announced that it will not hold any concerts or festivals “during this critical time.” However, its food, beverage and retail services will remain open.
The Arlington Museum of Art closed the museum for public viewing for the remainder of the current exhibit, according to its announcement via Twitter.
The museum recommends adhering to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for best practices.
@rocio_mhdz
