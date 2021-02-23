Multicultural Affairs hosts virtual discussion on Black representation in the Oscars

Multicultural Affairs hosted a virtual event Monday to address how mainstream movies depict Black characters.
“Black Oscars: From Mammy to Minny, What the Academy Awards Tell Us about African Americans,” discussed how Black characters are oftentimes portrayed as inferior to white people throughout decades of Hollywood history. The event also highlighted discrimination patterns in the Academy Awards.
The Academy Awards has a significant impact on TV viewers in the U.S. The 2020 Oscars ceremony attracted more than 24 million viewers, making it the eighth most-watched show of the year, according to Variety.
Frederick Gooding, associate professor of African American studies at TCU, served as the host. The title of the event is also the title of the book Gooding published in 2020.
“It is a travesty in many ways that much of African American history in the libraries is not written by us, is not written by African Americans,” Gooding said.
He said the same thing applies to African American images in films in which most of the characters are not created by African Americans.
Gooding said out of 447 Best Actor nominees and 451 Best Actress nominees, only 23 and 11 are Black, respectively.
Gooding said two particular movies considered landmarks in cinema history, The Birth of a Nation in 1915 and The Jazz Singer in 1927, have racist elements, and in The Birth of a Nation, white men portray Black characters in blackface.
“Let’s not forget that Hollywood started in racism,” Gooding said.
Gooding also talked about the portrayal of Black characters in The Help. The movie was nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture at the 84th Academy Award ceremony.
The Help shows the protagonist Skeeter reconciling with her mother and leaving town for New York for a prosperous writing career after receiving tips from Aibileen. However the main Black characters, Minny and Aibileen, have ending scenes where they are still in their maid clothes, Gooding said.
In the film, Minny prepares her child to be a maid.
Many movies feature white teenagers exploring fantasy like dinosaurs while at the same time portraying a Black female teenager being groomed to take care of someone else, Gooding said.
Gooding points out problematic issues with a particular scene in the movie Hidden Figures, released in 2016. The film follows three Black female mathematicians who worked at NASA in the 20th century. Hidden Figures was nominated for three Academy Awards, including Best Picture.
In the scene, Al Harrison, portrayed by Kevin Costner, learned about the racial bathroom issues at NASA and decided to take matters into his own hands by abolishing bathroom segregation.
“It shows that for him, the important thing was the work that they were trying to accomplish and it was, for him, time to put aside all the things that divide us that did not matter,” said Kayunta Johnson-Winters, chemistry and biochemistry associate professor, explaining why she thought the scene was powerful.
However, Al Harrison is just a fictional character. The creation of the character is to build a “white male savior” moment in the film, said Frederick Engram, criminology assistant professor of instruction.
“He was put into the film to create this conceptual framework of the white men being the hero, which is fundamentally false,” Engram said. “It created a perspective that they somehow needed him when he didn’t even exist.”
Gooding attributed this to “the power to control the narrative” as Hollywood selects people who did not experience racism to write about it.
Jason Shelton, sociology and anthropology associate professor, said there are accuracy issues with the movie One Night in Miami. The movie follows a fictionalized meeting between Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown and Sam Cooke.
While Gooding said that not everything has to be accurate in film, he wants people to remember that a movie made by a Black director does not mean it cannot be problematic.
“I think Tyler Perry, unfortunately, replicates and produces a lot of problematic patterns that we’ve been talking about,” Gooding said.
If these patterns aren’t recognized they are doomed to be repeated, and it can be quite damaging, he said.
