Multicultural Affairs director Melanie Sheppard is leaving her position Feb. 17.
Sheppard accepted a job at Southwest Airlines, and her current start date is under negotiations, she said in an email.
Sheppard earned her bachelor’s in history and her master’s in leadership and policy studies at UTA, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. She took over the department in February 2019.
She said her biggest achievement is the creation of a social justice curriculum that gave students a foundation of what social justice looks like, such as microaggressions and bias.
She helped revamp the Women in Leadership program and create the Men of Distinction and Social Justice Education program within the department, she said.
“There's not a single program here that I don't want to do way better after I'm gone,” Sheppard said. “I have so much passion for the work that I do in my office, and I want them to continue to grow and be 10 times better even in my absence.”
The university is identifying a campus search committee for the position, Lisa Nagy, Student Affairs vice president, said in an email. UTA hopes to fill the position by the end of the spring semester and bring finalists to campus for interviews.
“I am so thankful for Melanie’s leadership and commitment to student success during her tenure at UTA,” Nagy said. “She has been instrumental in transitioning Multicultural Affairs to better serve our students both through mentorship and educational opportunities.”
Sheppard will go on to support the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Division at Southwest Airlines.
