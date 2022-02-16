Multicultural Affairs director leaves behind inspiring legacy of advocacy, equity

Multicultural Affairs director Melanie Sheppard will depart from her position Feb. 17, leaving a legacy of student advocacy and creating a place where students feel seen.
Sheppard will join Southwest Airlines in a new position after Feb. 17. Her start date is under negotiations. She joined UTA as the Multicultural Affairs director in February 2019.
Sheppard has dedicated her career to diversity, equity and inclusion work since 2011.
Before starting at UTA, Sheppard worked at Southern Methodist University in Dallas and Tulane University in New Orleans under the Multicultural Affairs offices. She served another director role at Tarleton State University.
At Tarleton, she revamped the office from an academic focus to center around student affairs, preparing Sheppard to make major changes in UTA’s office, she said.
Her biggest achievement was creating a social justice curriculum for the UNIV courses, or first-year experience courses. The course discusses how identity can look in the world, microaggressions, biases and stereotypes, she said.
Sheppard has helped various organizations on campus, including creating the Men of Distinction by attaining a $20,000 grant to support the program. She helped reestablish and strengthen the Women in Leadership program.
She created the Social Justice Program, where students facilitate conversations about social justice in the classrooms.
“I have so much passion for the work that I do in my office,” Sheppard said. “And I want them to continue to grow and be 10 times better even in my absence.”
Relius Johnson, Multicultural Affairs assistant director, said he has worked with Sheppard since 2016, before she was at UTA.
“She was one of the people we always strive to be like,” Johnson said. “Hearing how she talked, her presentations, just the circle of people she had, she was amazing.”
He said it was a shame to lose an amazing boss, but he believes the new position will let her reach the next level.
Johnson and Sheppard have always supported each other’s missions through creating organizations like Men of Distinction to find ways to celebrate different heritage months, he said.
Eddie Freeman, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion executive director, met Sheppard when she joined the African American Faculty Staff Association.
Sheppard was the membership chair and in charge of An Evening of Black Excellence: Achievements and Graduation for the past two years, Freeman said. The commencement celebrates Black graduates’ achievements on campus.
Her roots run deep in the school. As an alumna and former Ms. UTA, she has left a huge impact, Freeman said.
“You go away to learn or to appreciate what you experienced,” he said. “And to bring that back to the university is definitely an asset.”
Sheppard earned her bachelor’s in history and her master’s in leadership and policy studies at UTA, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
It means all the world to Sheppard to work with a staff who sees her passion in helping people, she said.
She pulls diverse students together to make a more dynamic force, Freeman said.
Sheppard makes students feel heard, represented and advocated for, Johnson said.
Her favorite days are when the department came together in the lounge to make TikToks or do quizzes together, making memories she treasures, Sheppard said.
“That natural cohesion of my office, I’m definitely going to miss,” she said. “I don’t know that that’s ever going to happen so effortlessly again, and so I’m going to cherish that close to my heart.”
Sheppard will work as support for the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion division at Southwest Airlines, she said.
Private entities understand the importance of this work and are putting money behind it, giving her an increase in salary and private benefits.
She said she thinks the new role is a fun unknown. As someone who teaches to lean into the discomfort of talking about social justice, she will do the same in the new field.
“The environment is great for DEI professionals to cross over into new areas,” she said.
Johnson said he expects the next individual to build upon Sheppard’s legacy and only hopes to hit the ground running.
The director needs to keep building on the three E’s — empower, engage and educate — and connecting the UTA community with alumni, he said.
“Your leader sets the pace, and Melanie definitely set a pace,” Johnson said.
Being the director, one must care about others’ perspectives and connect everyone together for the common good, which she portrays, he said.
“I do hope my legacy is that me being in the space, that everyone felt a little bit more seen,” Sheppard said.
