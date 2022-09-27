 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Muddy territory: The 33rd Oozeball tournament makes a splash

  • 0
Muddy territory: The 33rd Oozeball tournament makes a splash
Muddy territory: The 33rd Oozeball tournament makes a splash

A oozeball player hits the ball during the Oozeball tournament Sept. 23 on the corner of Summit Avenue and Greek Row Drive. Starting at 1 p.m., various teams played on 10 muddy courts.

The ball came at public health senior Karla Lozano like a missile. As her legs sunk into the mud, she scrambled to return the serve. She threw her hands up, received it but collapsed backward, dousing herself in mud. 

But for Lozano, competing in the annual Oozeball tournament turns embarrassing butt-first falls in the mud into a fun memory. 

Oozeball is a September tradition that marries mud with volleyball on the corner of Summit Avenue and Greek Row Drive, said Drew Barfield, assistant director for member services and technology. It was created in 1989 by Douglas “Doug” Kuykendall, former Campus Recreation director and Jeff Sorensen, former assistant vice president for Student Affairs. This year’s competition fielded 92 teams to duke it out on the muddy landscape Friday.  

Teams of six compete in knee-high muddy waters to score 11 points, Barfield said. First through third place winners received medals. All proceeds from the registration fees go toward the Emergency Assistance Fund, a fund for students experiencing financial hardship. 

Muddy territory: The 33rd Oozeball tournament makes a splash

Nursing freshman Diana Diaz flinches as a ball bounces back toward her during the Oozeball tournament Sept. 23 on the corner of Summit Avenue and Greek Row Drive. Diaz was a part of the Freshman Leaders on Campus team. 

Electronic music pulsed through the air as players dived, slipped and spiked during their matches. The sun blazed down on their mud-caked skin. 

The 2020 Oozeball tournament was canceled, and last year’s tournament saw lower attendance with 56 registered teams, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. This year’s competition saw a similar turnout to 2019, where 92 teams participated. 

“We’re exceeding our numbers pre-pandemic, which is really exciting for us, and it gets a good feeling that students are back on campus and excited to participate in things,” Campus Recreations director Dax Kuykendall said.

Computer engineering senior Tasin Nur Jawad said he competed in Oozeball once, and this was his second time officiating the games. 

“Everyone’s having fun today,” Jawad said. “The sun’s out. The mud’s wet. And it’s as wet as you can get it.” 

Muddy territory: The 33rd Oozeball tournament makes a splash

Kinesiology junior Jacqueline Valverde, left, and biology senior Alison Ortiz laugh and dance in a mud pit during the Oozeball tournament Sept. 23 on the corner of Summit Avenue and Greek Row Drive. The pair played around with their friends in an unoccupied pit.

Before any players could slosh around on the courts, Barfield said the grounds department broke up the ground, poured topsoil on top of the dirt and sprayed it down with water. Over 1,000 bags were ordered to line and fill the volleyball courts. 

The topsoil bags lining the courts serve two purposes — to hold the mud in place and to act as a boundary line for the game, he said. 

The squelching sounds of limbs splashing in the slush can be heard as players crawl out of the court after a match. Mud-covered participants trudged to the nearby showers to cool down and clean off. Some were blasted with water from the hose.   

For most of the day, temperatures reached up to 97 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.  

After four to five games in the mud, nursing freshman Diana Diaz said her legs grew tired, and she could feel the blisters on them while her teammates received first-degree burns. 

“But we didn’t care. We were just having fun,” Diaz said. 

Muddy territory: The 33rd Oozeball tournament makes a splash

An event worker hoses down students during the Oozeball tournament on Sept. 23 on the corner of Summit Avenue and Greek Row Drive. There were various workers who hosed people after their games and courts when they’d get too dry. 

Broadcast junior Jeanette Pardo said her team, Mav Media, didn’t practice for long, and they only came out to have fun. Pardo said students should participate in activities like Oozeball to get a good college experience. 

“Your [college] experience is going to be whatever you make out of it,” Pardo said. “So if you want to have a fun college experience, go out and participate in anything you [find].” 

Josh Hale, sports program assistant director, said in a previous Shorthorn article that teams are given a roll of duct tape to secure players’ footwear or shoes that could be lost in the mud. 

“This is probably, without a doubt, one of my favorite traditions here at UTA,” Hale said. “We always encourage students, faculty, staff, pretty much whomever, ‘If you’re not participating, hey, come out and hang out. This is just as much of a social event as it is a competitive event.’”  

Diaz’s team, Free Agent Orange, clawed their way back to third place after losing two back-to-back games that would’ve ended their day. After getting placed in the redemption bracket, the team went on a winning streak, she said. 

The team had no prior experience as a group or practice because it was made up of students who signed up for Oozeball as individuals and were assigned a team, Diaz said. 

She said that people often said that Oozeball was gross and nasty when she told them that she was playing, but she finds the activity really fun. 

As the championship round crept closer, participants shed duct tape, freeing their feet from mud-cased shoes. Wads of duct tape scattered over the field and the street. 

Muddy territory: The 33rd Oozeball tournament makes a splash

Teams play during the Oozeball tournament Sept. 23 on the corner of Summit Avenue and Greek Row Drive. Six players stayed on the court at all times, and teams with more players would switch people out throughout the game.

As evening approached, the sun winded down and the weather cooled.

The final match was between Karasuno and Amaburan to America. After a race to reach 11 points, Karasuno won. 

Hariram Mohanram, material science Ph.D. student and Karasuno member, said despite losing one game, the goal was to go out and have fun over winning. 

“We were like, just go. It’s more about having fun than winning. We didn’t think so much about winning,” Mohanram said. 

Muddy territory: The 33rd Oozeball tournament makes a splash

An Oozeball player spikes the ball to the opponent’s side during the Oozeball tournament Sept. 23 on the corner of Summit Avenue and Greek Row Drive. Ninety-two teams competed at the event.

Dax Kuykendall said Oozeball is popular among students because of its uniqueness, and the Campus Recreation staff operate at a high level to bring the best experiences for the event. 

“They come back, [and] new students learn about it from their friends or certainly from promotions, and everybody’s well aware that this is the number one campus tradition,” he said. “So, I think UTA students are excited to participate in [the] long-standing campus tradition.” 

Sports reporter Isaac Appelt contributed to this article. 

@TaylorAC13

@itslandoyo

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

The event is hosted by Campus Recreation and has been a long-standing a tradition since 1989. Over 90 teams participated in this year’s Oozeball.
Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.

Click here to report an accessibility issue.

Load comments