Information systems junior Joshua Mathew counted down from three, then dove head first into the Oozeball court. Even his teeth were covered in mud.
Ten courts of slushy mud set the scene on the corner of Summit Avenue and Greek Row Drive as 56 registered teams faced off in elimination rounds during the annual Oozeball mud volleyball tournament Friday.
Music blared and whistles screeched as competitors got increasingly caked with dirt. Sprays of water kept participants cool and hosed off layers of dried grime.
Students coated head to toe in mud and sweat braved the sloppy conditions with the Muddy Duckies taking the win after several rounds of competition. The event was canceled last year due to the pandemic, but this year the festivities resumed full throttle.
“It’s been a long time since people have been able to be here,” Campus Recreation director Dax Kuykendall said. “We’re happy to be able to contribute to students’ excitement of being back on campus.”
The tradition is 32 years old, dating back to 1989 when only four teams participated. In recent years, approximately 100 teams signed up for the games, and in 2019, 92 teams participated in the tournament.
Mathew said he only came to play in the mud. He even made mud snow angels in one of the courts.
“I didn’t come here to win anything. We knew we were going to lose,” Mathew said. “We suck at volleyball, but I just came to get in mud, have some fun, laugh, be with friends.”
Pi Kappa Phi fraternity members watched from easily the best vantage point, perched on their roof on the northern end of the courts.
Marketing senior Patrick Conway said getting muddy wasn’t as appealing as watching the game from above.
“From the roof you can see all the courts, you can literally see everything,” Conway said.
It was nostalgic to watch younger students play, Conway said. The scenes brought back memories of playing in the mud with his fraternity brothers.
Before the tournament, groundskeepers border the courts with bags of topsoil, fill them with a truckload of dirt and hose them down until the dirt is soft and soupy. The courts are sprayed with water and insect killer so participants aren’t bitten while competing, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Randy Manzano, business and marketing management junior and member of the Muddy Duckies, said he played in 2019 but lost.
The loss inspired his fraternity, Delta Upsilon, to train and prepare themselves for the next tournament. He said they’ve been planning since the summer and practiced almost every other day.
The top three teams were awarded gold, silver amd bronze medals, plus bragging rights.
Manzano said his team had a lot of chemistry, and communication was key. His team stayed level headed and didn’t get overconfident, and they knew each other’s strengths and weaknesses.
Doug Kuykendall, former Campus Recreation director, created Oozeball during his tenure. This year commemorated the first time the event was hosted since his death in January.
Oozeball is just one of several initiatives his father spearheaded, which also include Bed Races and the Maverick Activities Center, Dax Kuykendall said.
The mud volleyball tournament and UTA tradition also raises money for students in need.
Profits made during Oozeball, from the registration fee to money raised by event sponsors, go to the Division of Student Affairs’ Emergency Assistance Fund, which provides funds for eligible students to cover college expenses.
In 2019, the event contributed over $3,000 toward the Emergency Assistance Fund, said Drew Barfield, Campus Recreation assistant director for membership and technology. As of Monday, profits made this year were still being calculated.
Aerospace engineering junior Dylan Kozuch didn’t know the profits made during Oozeball went toward the fund, but he knows how hard it can be to cover expenses between college, housing and other expenses. .
“I’m happy to know the profits made there went to someone who needs the help when they’re in a tough spot, especially if it keeps them healthy with a roof over their head,” Kozuch said.
Conway said he’s glad Oozeball returned after being gone for a year. The event is something he’ll tell his kids about one day when they ask what he did in college.
“It’s fantastic cause you’re not gonna be able to play it anywhere else,” Conway said. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
For some, this year’s tournament was their first time participating in the UTA tradition.
Accounting freshman Alan Duarte said he practiced the whole week before the event.
Duarte said his expectations were exceeded. He anticipated a few people at Oozeball, but once he saw everyone in the same muddy space, he felt his inner child coming out.
Nursing sophomore Isaac Nguyen said he’s part of a club volleyball team, but this was his first time playing in mud. Seeing everyone practicing and having fun together was what the event was all about, Nguyen said.
“So many shoes have been lost, and they will be part of UTA history for years to come,” he said.
Duarte said he took a long 40-minute shower, but when he was done there was still some mud in his ears. Some of the mud didn’t make it down the shower drain.
It took about an hour and half for Duarte to get the mud off.
“It was just a hassle, but it was worth it for sure,” he said.
Computer science senior Isabel Metevier said it feels good to be part of one last university tradition before the semester picks up. This Oozeball was one for the books, and it has inspired her to participate in other UTA traditions before she graduates, Metevier said.
While playing, she got stuck in the mud and fell, but she had a good laugh. That is all that matters, she said.
“When are you ever going to have the opportunity to be with your friends, playing in mud, and just having a good time,” she said. “When are you ever gonna do that besides at Oozeball?”
