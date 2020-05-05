This is a crime wrapup for April 30 to May 4.
Possession of Marijuana
UTA Police officers made contact with a parked vehicle that smelled of marijuana Thursday near UTA’s Nanotech Building. Officers found the vehicle’s owner, a male student, to be in possession of marijuana, said UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord in an email.
McCord said the incident is under investigation.
Possession of marijuana weighing less than two ounces is considered a class B misdemeanor, according to the Texas Health and Safety Code. Violators may face a fine of up to $2,000, a prison sentence not exceeding 180 days or both.
Impersonation of a Public Servant
A male student was contacted by an individual claiming to work for Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Thursday. The student recognized the call as a likely scam and didn’t provide any personal information or payment, McCord said.
The case is listed as active, according to the UTA crime log.
The Texas Penal Code states that impersonation of a public servant is a third-degree felony and is punishable by a jail term between two to 10 years and may include a fine of up to $10,000.
Motor Vehicle Theft
A male student reported the theft of his motorcycle, a 2010 Kawasaki ZX-10R, on Friday near the 800 block of West Bering Drive, McCord said. The estimated value of the motorcycle is not known.
The case is listed as active, according to the UTA crime log.
Theft of property valuing between $2,500 and $30,000 is considered a state jail felony, according to the Texas Penal Code. Violators can face a prison sentence between 180 days and two years, and possibly a fine not exceeding $10,000.
Theft
A male student reported the theft of $100 cash from his room Saturday near West Hall, McCord said.
The case is listed as active, according to the UTA crime log.
Theft of items valued between $100 and $750 is considered a class B misdemeanor, according to the Texas Penal Code. Violators can face a fine of up to $2,000, a jail sentence not exceeding 180 days or both.
Theft
A male student reported the theft of his car’s catalytic converter Sunday near the 200 block of West First Street. The repair cost $220, McCord said.
The case is listed as active, according to the UTA crime log.
Theft of items valued between $100 and $750 is considered a class B misdemeanor, according to the Texas Penal Code. Violators can face a fine of up to $2,000, a jail sentence not exceeding 180 days or both.
@colby_farr
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.