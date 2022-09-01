In a chamber of The Studios near the Central Library’s entrance, eight downward-angled cameras scatter the ceiling of UTA’s new motion capture studio.
The 10-by-10-foot room is scheduled to open this fall and will allow students to record their body movements for various projects ranging from movies to video games and more, according to a library press release.
Instead of wearing a motion capture suit, up to three users can wear their regular clothes and step into a designated circle, then a blue-dotted outline overlaps their body and begins following their movements.
Callum Knitowski, creative specialist for The Studios, said the motion capture software, Captury Live, is pre-calibrated, so users only need to hit the record button. Library employees are also learning how to use the software in case complications arise.
He said there are many things motion capture can be used for.
“One of the big ones is for animation,” he said. “Instead of having to go in and hand-keyframe everything, you can just come in here and actually just walk.”
The Studios’ reliance on cameras instead of suits requires some consideration to ensure the data is as accurate as possible. Knitowski recommends wearing vibrant colors to make it easier for the cameras to detect movement.
He said The Studios’ motion capture system is one of the only ones approved for medical use and can record a person’s motion and gait to determine if something is abnormal.
Knitowski said his long-term goal is to bring the motion capture into Unreal Engine 5’s Live Link plugin, allowing users to act out scenes and film similar to how live-action films are shot.
The computer running Captury Live uses an AMD 12-core CPU and a graphics card from NVIDIA’s RTX line, allowing fast performance. It also assists in future-proofing the computer, meaning it won’t need to be swapped out anytime soon.
The space doesn’t have a confirmed opening date, but Knitowski said he is confident it will open shortly for students to rent for free through the library’s website.
“I’m just really excited for students to come in and be able to start using it soon,” he said.
