Motion capture studio opens for campus use

UTA’s motion capture studio opened this semester on the first floor of the Central Library, joining the FabLab and other campus resources.
The studio is a service for students, faculty and staff that allows them to record their movement for animation and visual effects used in video games, data recording and more.
FabLab coordinator Callum Knitowski said he has never worked with a suitless system like this before.
“It's a lot faster to fire up a motion capture system and record some things than it is to hand animate things,” Knitowski said. “That's not to say it's a replacement for hand animation, but more as an augmentation or a way to get a nice starting point.”
Raul Salas, computer engineering sophomore and motion capture assistant, said the system has the ability to record multiple people at a time and that it comes with presets that export easily to popular 3D programs such as Blender, Maya, Cinema 4D and video game engines like Unity and Unreal.
Mars Noon, psychology junior and motion capture assistant, said because the studio is still new and not many know about it, people haven’t used the studio to record yet.
Noon said he and the other aides made a guide booklet to show people how to use the studio. They’ve also learned the process to be of further assistance.
He said he wishes there was more space, but he thinks it’s cool people don’t need to use a bodysuit.
“Motion capture might seem really intimidating, but the process of getting that setup is so easy,” he said. “It takes five minutes just to get the computer going and the program open.”
Noon said the studio is available for walk-in appointments, or people can schedule consultations and reservations.
The studio is open for demos and consultations Tuesday through Thursday from 1 to 5 p.m. Reservations can be made online through the library’s website.
“We [are] excited to see what people actually use the motion capture studio for and we're more than happy to help them reach their end goal in their product,” Salas said.
