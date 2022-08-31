Monkeypox: updates, stigmas and prevention

As monkeypox cases increase across North Texas, so does public concern and confusion about how the disease is transmitted, who it affects and how dangerous it is.
Tarrant County officials held a virtual town hall Aug. 10 to raise awareness of monkeypox and discuss how to prevent its spread. The county’s Public Health Department has reported 101 confirmed cases as of Aug. 26.
It’s important the community has reliable information about stopping monkeypox and knows how to act after exposure, especially with schools back in session, Tarrant County commissioner Devan Allen said.
“We all need to be vigilant. We all need to be educated. We all need to be doing our sheer work to try to prevent the spread,” Allen said.
There are currently over 18,000 cases of monkeypox across the U.S. as of Aug. 29, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.
What is monkeypox?
Monkeypox is a rare disease that is in the same family of viruses as the variola virus that causes smallpox, according to the center’s website. Before the 2022 outbreak, monkeypox was mostly reported in people living in central and western African countries since first being recorded in humans in 1970.
Monkeypox symptoms are less severe than smallpox. Infected individuals develop a rash that can initially look like pimples or blisters. These can be preceded by one to four days of symptoms, including fever, chills, respiratory congestion, swollen lymph nodes and headaches.
Symptoms usually start within three weeks of exposure and last two to four weeks.
How does monkeypox spread?
Monkeypox spreads through physical, often skin-to-skin contact with infected people and can also spread through infected objects, fabrics and animals.
The 2022 outbreak disproportionately affected the LGBTQ+ community, specifically African American men who have sex with men, Allen said. But everyone is susceptible to getting monkeypox, even by just borrowing an infected friend’s shirt.
“It partly is giving people a false sense of security,” she said. “Because if they say, ‘Well, I’m not a part of the LGBT community, then I don’t have to worry about it,’ and that’s just not true.”
There is a risk for monkeypox every time someone engages in normal, close-contact community behavior, such as hugging and kissing, said DeeJay Johannessen, the CEO of the HELP Center for LGBT Health & Wellness.
Similar to the beginnings of the AIDS epidemic, there is a misunderstanding that monkeypox is just a “gay disease,” Johannessen said. Stigmas have a large impact on the LGBTQ+ community, and people can form inaccurate assumptions about those who contract monkeypox or feel unsafe around LGBTQ+ people.
“So, it doesn’t matter if you’re straight or you’re gay, that’s not a factor there,” he said. “Everybody just needs to understand what the risks are and behave accordingly.”
Unlike COVID-19, which is quickly spread through respiratory secretions, monkeypox takes more prolonged exposure through direct contact, Johannessen said.
The HELP Center has worked closely with Texas State Health Services and Tarrant County Public Health Department to administer vaccines, Johannessen said.
Potentially exposed people should get a vaccine immediately to reduce its severity or to prevent monkeypox from occurring. People who test positive should self-isolate, wear a mask and avoid contact with others until the rashes heal.
How is monkeypox prevented?
To prevent the spread of the virus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends avoiding close contact with people who have a monkeypox-like rash and frequent hand washing.
Individuals should consider temporarily changing behaviors that might risk exposure, such as limiting sex partners. When feeling sick, individuals should avoid spaces where anonymous skin-to-skin contact with minimal clothing often occurs, such as sex clubs, saunas and raves.
The center recommends the JYNNEOS, a two-dose vaccine that protects against monkeypox and smallpox, for immune protection.
The Tarrant County Public Health Department is currently prioritizing high-risk individuals and not vaccinating the general public, said Vinny Taneja, Tarrant County Public Health Department director, in the Aug. 10 town hall.
“Most things can be prevented just by learning about how it spreads and what do I need to do a little bit differently for a few days while this is a growing issue,” Taneja said.
Tarrant County had received 1700 vials, approximately 8500 doses, of the vaccine as of Aug. 26, according to an email from the office of Commissioner Devan Allen.
“People, coming off of COVID, they’re always concerned we didn’t have the tools,” Taneja said. “This is very different. We have the tools because we’ve known about this since the 1950s.”
Health Services director Angela Middleton said that the department is well-practiced to handle a new infection affecting public health after COVID-19.
People need to be reassured that monkeypox is harder to transmit than COVID-19, and that monkeypox doesn’t have the same hospitalization and death rates, Middleton said.
Vaccinations are in limited supply and are being rationed by the government across the country, she said . While they’ve set a high criteria for vaccine eligibility, individuals who’ve been exposed to monkeypox are able to receive a dose.
UTA issued a campuswide email Aug. 17 providing information on monkeypox and resources to Dallas and Tarrant County case trackers. The health center lab offers to collect specimens to test students who think they have monkeypox. Appointments are required before visiting.
