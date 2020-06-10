Monday is the last day to register to vote for the July 14 runoff primary election.
Primary runoffs are held when a single candidate doesn’t earn 50% of the vote in the March primary.
At the polls, voters can choose between a Republican or Democratic party ballot. Because Sen. John Cornyn won with a 76% majority in the primaries, he will not be on this year’s runoff ballot.
To determine a majority win for the Democratic Party, senatorial candidates Mary “MJ” Hegar and UTA alumnus Royce West will be on their party’s ballot. Hegar won the highest percentage of the Democratic vote in the March 3 primaries at 22.3%, with West winning the second highest at 14.7%.
Voter registration applications are available at the Tarrant County Elections Center, all Tarrant County subcourthouses, U.S. post offices, city halls, libraries and public assistance offices in Tarrant County, according to the county website.
A registration form is available online to be printed out, signed and mailed to the Elections Department. Forms are available in English, Spanish and Vietnamese.
Voters who are already registered to vote can check their registration status on the Texas Secretary of State website. If a voter has changed their name, moved or wants to update their party affiliation, they can update their registration 30 days before the election, according to usa.gov.
