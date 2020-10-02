Monday is the last day to register to vote. Here’s what you need to know.

Monday is the last day to register to vote for the Nov. 3 election.
Individuals can go to the Tarrant County election website, download and print a registration form, and mail it in to the Elections Department to register to vote. The application must be postmarked by Oct. 5 to be accepted for the November election. Students can also request a paper application from the Texas Secretary of State Office.
If an individual moves to another county, they must register with the new county to be eligible to vote there. If they move within the same county they must contact the voter registrar or visit the Secretary of State website to update their address.
Student Government will help students register to vote from noon to 4 p.m. Monday outside the University Center and on the Central Library mall, said Corrina Sullivan, Student Government chief of staff.
Online registration isn’t permitted in Texas, however Texans can download a voter registration card from votetexas.gov and mail it in, she said.
The Maverick Activities Center will be an on-campus early voting location from Oct. 13 to Oct. 30. This makes it a convenient resource for students seeking to vote in their free time, Sullivan said.
She said voting also helps give students a voice on the country’s future.
“You have a chance to just go vote,” she said. “Vote for people who can’t and really make your voice heard.”
To check your voter registration status, visit votetexas.gov.
