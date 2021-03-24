Modern teaching requires more cultural diversity in reading materials

Educators across the country are looking to include more diverse and inclusive texts in their classrooms, and aspiring teachers at UTA are joining the movement.
Education sophomore Erin Schlossstein said most stories in the media are told by white people and straight people, and this can make children who don’t fit those labels feel alone.
“As a teacher, you want everybody to relate to something,” she said.
From 1994 to 2017, only 13% of children’s books contained multicultural content, according to publisher Lee & Low. Black, Latino and Native American authors wrote only 7% of children’s books published in 2017. Yet the U.S. population born between 1996-2012 is more racially and ethnically diverse than any previous generation, according to the Pew Research Center.
Many K-12 educators and students across the U.S. have been vocal about their criticism of the over-representation of white authors in school curriculum, especially in schools with diverse student bodies.
Many literary movements are focused on combating that issue.
Literary movements like #DisruptTexts aim to create an equitable language arts curriculum. Nonprofit organizations like We Need Diverse Books advocate for shifts in the publishing industry to include more characters who identify as LGBTQ+, people of color, people with disabilities and more. Movements like #OwnVoices emphasize diverse authors who share the same marginalized identity as their characters.
Schlossstein said when a child reads a book with a hopeful ending about someone who is like them, shares their ideas or culture with them, the child can then feel ready to confide in other people because of that representation.
Education senior Sarah Slaughter said diversifying classroom texts means making education culturally relevant.
She believes education should create good citizens with empathy, understanding and critical thinking.
“So why is it, then, that our texts that we have are typically white, male and Eurocentric?” Slaughter said. “That is only applying to a very small population.”
Education should be relevant to the students being served, and literature representing people outside of one’s own identity is also important to gain perspective, she said.
Schlossstein said she’s experienced a shift in perspectives through literature firsthand. Reading a book like Out of My Mind by Sharon Draper, about a girl named Melody with cerebral palsy, exposed her to the faults of special education programs and the specific struggles people with the disorder experience.
“Exposing [students] to things like that is good because then you understand how to talk to more people and where they’re coming from,” she said.
However, creating an inclusive education is not without its challenges.
Slaughter said that when people learn about movements like #DisruptTexts, they sometimes associate a negative connotation with it, thinking it’s about cancel culture.
“But it has nothing to do with banning books or omitting practices,” she said. “It’s about making a more inclusive environment. It’s about adding, it’s not about subtracting.”
Slaughter said teachers are often limited by the tiers of education, such as administration, school boards, districts and the state in providing a more cultural classroom. But there are small measures that she hopes to one day incorporate to help create an inclusive classroom.
If she’s given a stack of classics by white male authors to teach, she considers supplemental materials in order to have good discussions about the text, she said.
“It goes to how we teach what we are given to teach,” she said.
Amy Tu, biochemistry post-baccalaureate student, said her experience with a broad selection of books in college, including banned books and Harlem Renaissance literature, was positive, but it was the open environment that allowed students to talk about their viewpoints on the literature that made the experience inclusive.
Tu said one of the biggest flaws in traditional teaching methods is assigning reading without giving space to talk about it in class.
Slaughter said teachers must also check their own biases when incorporating literature in the classroom. She said she challenges herself to check her biases by using a checklist of three questions.
“It says, ‘Who writes the stories? Who benefits from the stories? And who is missing from the stories?’” she said.
Schlossstein hopes to implement “First Chapter Fridays” in her future classrooms. Students would read the first or most interesting chapter of a different book every Friday, so they would have many different stories to potentially apply to their lives and excite them about reading, she said.
“As a future teacher, I know that I’m a role model,” Schlossstein said. “I’ll be showing my students diversity in the classroom [by] having a diverse range of books.”
Despite the potential hardships, she said she’s hopeful seeing how many people engage with movements for inclusivity. There are so many resources available for teachers to champion diversity, it’s just a matter of finding them.
