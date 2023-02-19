 Skip to main content
Mix of warm and cooler weather expected in the Metroplex

Above normal temperatures are expected early in the week, with chances of rain coming Wednesday.

Monday and Tuesday highs will be in the low 80s, said David Bonnette, National Weather Service meteorologist. There’s about a 30% or 40% chance of rain in the Metroplex from Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The week will close out with cooler weather, Bonnette said.

@jmyahughes

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu 

