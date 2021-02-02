For the coaches at Mission Wrestling, the training of young athletes goes far beyond the wrestling mat.
They do coach the sport of wrestling, but to them, the development of each child’s character far outweighs that of their technical skills.
Their goal is to teach young wrestlers the importance of diligence and hard work to become successful both in the gym and in their lives.
They teach first, wrestle second.
For nearly a decade, Mission Arlington Ministry’s wrestling team has aimed to develop the talents of local youth through training and mentoring. They intend to help each child realize their potential, influence their local culture and graduate from high school with a plan to manage the future.
And this group of wrestlers has become a competitive force along the way, winning state and national championships.
The team, however, started out with an unpleasant reputation.
Mission Wrestling was founded around 2012 by Robert Kembel and Howard Porteus through their business The Nehemiah Company in partnership with Mission Arlington.
Kembel’s decision to start the wrestling team largely came from seeing how the sport changed and built the character of his own children.
Kembel and Porteus wanted to provide Arlington children opportunities they may not have had otherwise.
“We would find kids that were on the northside of Arlington that would run around the parking lot after school,” he said. “We’d just get to know them and ask them if they wanted to learn how to wrestle.”
For those who wanted to learn, Kembel and Porteus would pick them up and take them to compete in tournaments. Their ages ranged anywhere from 8 to 14.
Many of the children came from single-parent families or were economically disadvantaged.
“There’s just a huge need,” Kembel said. “You want really good, positive role models around kids as they’re formulating their philosophies on how they’re going to approach life.”
The wrestling team’s early years were characterized by their inexperience and often rowdy and undisciplined nature.
“It was a pretty ragtag group at the beginning,” Kembel said.
The wrestlers also had different priorities.
“They were working the concession stand attendants for free food,” he said. “The kids were pretty resourceful.”
But the team’s lack of skill and development during the early years did not go unnoticed.
“[Kembel and Porteus] were using wrestling as a vehicle to teach them discipline and character and life principles. It started out that the kids didn’t know any of those things,” said Kate Jordan, director of nonprofit operations and administration for The Nehemiah Company. “They were the worst and they were undisciplined.”
Often, the kids would forget their wrestling uniforms, having to borrow shoes that Kembel kept extras of, and many of them would show up late to their matches.
Jordan added that parents from other teams would tell their own kids to stay away from the Mission team.
Don’Tray Collins, Mission Wrestling’s youth ministry director and coach, said the team was described as being like the Bad News Bears, wearing mismatched clothes and being seen as undesirable.
“No one wanted to learn wrestling,” he said. “They only showed up to eat.”
Through a persistent, disciplined approach from coaches and volunteers, the team’s development was able to reach a turning point, especially after bringing in Collins to coach full time around 2017.
After bringing in Collins and the years of investment, the Mission Wrestling team has developed discipline and character, Jordan said.
Collins said for him, progress didn’t mean mastering technical skills. Rather, it was determined by whether or not a kid was becoming well-rounded.
“I’m mainly trying to teach you what you will need in life,” he said.
The team now has about 80 wrestlers, with some that have earned state championships and national Trinity Awards.
“We took the team that no one wanted to be a part of, and now everybody wants to be a part of it,” Collins said.
One particular wrestler, 15-year-old Nicholas Alvarez, has won several national competitions, a state competition and a wrestler of the year award.
Alvarez explained that Collins treated him like a son, even before he went into the Mission Wrestling program.
He said his biological father isn’t always there to support him, but he’s found support with Collins.
“Coach Collins stepped in my life, and he made the difference,” he said. “He showed me that sometimes I don’t need my real father. I can come to him for stuff.”
“He’s taken me under his wing,” he added. “He’s taking care of me.”
Currently, Mission Wrestling continues to develop its team. In the last year, Mission Wrestling has received grants that have allowed it to purchase vans to improve the mobility of the team, and additional funding is being sought to expand into an afterschool program.
The future of the team seems bright. Kembel said he hopes the youth that is molded by Mission Wrestling will one day pay it forward.
“I hope to see them come back and help another young person when it is their turn,” Kembel said. “We need more givers.”
