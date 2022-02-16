Misconceptions regarding racial inequity continues to erupt in Texas public schools

The national firestorm surrounding how racial inequity has been taught in public education continues in Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 3979 into law last June, implementing curriculum changes and banning the approach in K-12 schools.
But race scholars and teacher’s unions claim the course has never been taught to K-12 students.
Frederick Engram, criminology assistant professor of instruction, said classroom discussions about race and law started as a way for Black scholars to examine how Black people interact with the legal system under the name critical legal studies.
The legal studies were developed at a workshop in Madison, Wisconsin, where more than 20 scholars who “were open to the aspiration of developing theory” gathered together in 1989, according to a study by Angela Onwuachi-Willig, dean and Ryan Roth Gallo & Ernest J. Gallo Professor of Law at Boston University School of Law.
Critical race theory, despite having existed before, officially got its name at this workshop.
The theory asserts that the law is inseparably entwined with social issues and has ingrained social biases, according to the Cornell Legal Information Institute.
The theory allowed Black legal scholars to examine how Black people interface with the legal system, said Engram, whose academic research is grounded in the theory.
But it differed from critical legal studies by intentionally focusing on race and racism as factors in how Black people experienced the law, whereas critical legal studies did not mention racism.
Opponents of the theory said it is at odds with the founding principles of the teaching. Allen West, former U.S. Texas GOP chairman, released a statement in 2021, criticizing the theory for its view of race in America.
“It declares that America is, always has been, and always will be a racist country. It erodes the fundamental premise of America,” West said.
The negative responses to the theory set the nation back instead of moving forward with promoting equality, said Janine Narcisse, a history senior pursuing education.
Abbott then signed Senate Bill 3, an updated version of HB 3979, last September. Going into effect in December, the bill will remove the requirements to teach “the history of white supremacy, including but not limited to the institution of slavery, the eugenics movement, and the Ku Klux Klan and the ways in which it is morally wrong.”
The curriculum changes, one of which discourages educators from teaching that the beginning of slavery marks the true founding of the U.S., are disheartening for Black students who go to school and may not learn about their full history, Narcisse said.
State educators can’t teach that “slavery and racism are anything other than deviations from, betrayals of, or failures to live up to the authentic founding principles of the United States, which include liberty and equality,” according to SB 3.
Narcisse said schools should address both sides of American history and feels intimidated that she can only talk about the good side of the nation as a future educator.
“I don’t want it to be watered down,” she said. “I want it to be taught how it is.”
The backlash stemmed from the release of The 1619 Project, a long-form journalism project that reframes American history by placing slavery and its legacy at the center of the national narrative, in August 2019 by Nikole Hannah-Jones, Engram said.
The project claims that one of the primary motivations some American colonists had for rebelling against Great Britain was to preserve the institution of slavery, which contradicts the widely taught curriculum about the American Revolution, according to The New York Times.
SB 3 explicitly prohibits The 1619 Project from being taught in Texas schools.
When the controversies surrounding how racial inequality has been taught in schools appeared, it became clear people misunderstood what critical race theory was, Engram said. The theory is not taught in K-12 education.
“It’s not something you’ll ever learn in K-12. It’s not something that you’ll even learn in undergrad,” he said.
Last July, only 8% of 760 K-12 educators in the U.S. said they taught or discussed critical race issues to their students, according to a survey by Education Week Research Center.
In January, around 56% of 1,200 U.S. teachers said critical race theory should not be taught for K-12 students.
Claims of critical race theory being taught to students are false, but some can confuse diversity efforts with the legal theory, said Rob D’Amico, Texas American Federation of Teachers spokesman.
D’Amico said teachers are upset by the allegations and are under enough stress working through the pandemic and trying to meet the demands of their jobs.
Politicians were exploiting the confusion around critical race theory to win elections, he said.
Texas teachers are overworked and have more paper and data entry than ever before, he said.
“You’ve got all that going on at once, and you certainly don’t need outside pressure from politicians who are trying to stir up controversy for controversy’s sake,” he said.
Teachers had no intention of teaching critical race theory to students, and their curriculums were unaffected by the discourse around it, said Paul Tapp, Association of Texas Professional Educators managing attorney.
“The idea that there are any number of teachers out there teaching the things that are prohibited in the two laws was, at the very least, surprising to me that anyone would think that was going on,” Tapp said.
Engram said as long as there are politicians concerned with keeping oppressed voices silent, K-12 will see an uprising against the whitewashing of history, but the controversy will only make race scholars louder, Engram said.
“It’s time for us to make a change,” Engram said. “It’s time for us to have a real conversation about white supremacy and not keep calling it little cute things like microaggressions and not using colloquialisms that minimize the real impact of racism and white supremacy.”
