Minority student orgs call for better representation in College of Engineering

Black and Hispanic engineering student organizations are seeking more representation, inclusive spaces and expanded student outreach and support from the College of Engineering.
On April 6, the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers’ UTA chapter presented a list of recommendations for the college’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee. These recommendations come less than a year after the college established its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee last summer. The National Society of Black Engineers’ UTA chapter also created a list of demands for the college following the death of George Floyd.
According to the college’s fall 2020 demographics, Hispanic and Black students make up 22% and 7% of the College of Engineering’s population, respectively. For the 2020-2021 fiscal year, tenured and tenure-track Hispanic and Black faculty make up 1% and 2% of the college’s faculty population, respectively.
These statistics nearly match national trends. According to a 2017 study by Pew Research Center, 5% of postsecondary faculty members were Hispanic compared to 20% of undergraduates in the U.S. There were 6% of Black postsecondary faculty compared to the 14% Black undergraduate population.
These are statistics that the student organizations and the college are trying to improve.
“One thing that I wish I had when I was at UTA was just people who look like me that I could talk to,” said alumnus Quincy Ojih, who graduated in fall 2020 with an electrical engineering degree.
Engineering classes are difficult, but Black students would do a lot better if there were more Black professors that they could talk to, Ojih said.
Keodara Seifert, electrical engineering senior and president of the National Society of Black Engineers’ UTA chapter, said there is a considerable Black student population at UTA, but relatively few Black students in engineering.
“I could probably count the number of people who look like me in my major on one hand,” Seifert said.
She said she would like to see the college not only enroll more minority students, but also make the effort to ensure they are retained and they graduate.
Black students have it hard enough, especially in the College of Engineering, said Alan Bowling, associate professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering and faculty adviser for the National Society of Black Engineers.
He said there is still a lack of understanding of Black individuals in the U.S., and people are often dismissive or look down on Black students.
Having more representation among students, faculty and staff would help Black students create a sense of connection and support, he said.
Cindy Cruz, industrial engineering junior and president of the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers’ UTA chapter, said she has not had a Hispanic teaching assistant or graduate assistant during her time at UTA. And now that she’s doing research, she’s the only Hispanic on her team.
Industrial engineering junior Leo Rodriguez said there are not many Hispanic faculty in the industrial engineering department, and it can be hard to connect with professors.
“It would be a lot more inspirational to see people with my last name or a Hispanic last name and just give me more motivation to continue,” Rodriguez said.
Some of the demands and recommendations filed by the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers and the National Society of Black Engineers include hiring more Black and Hispanic faculty and staff, dedicating a space in the college to Black and Hispanic alumni and supporting Black and Hispanic students’ academic endeavors through scholarships and certifications.
The Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers’ UTA chapter also urged the college to appoint a Hispanic representative to represent the College of Engineering in the university’s Hispanic Serving Institution task force.
UTA is designated as a Hispanic Serving Institution as it has more than 25% undergraduate Hispanic students enrolled full-time. Under such designation, the university is eligible for certain grants and programs.
Having a Hispanic representative from the college in the task force would help create more research opportunities for Hispanic engineering students. And in turn, UTA would grow both as a research and Hispanic Serving Institute, Cruz said.
The college is working on diversity hiring, setting up scholarship opportunities for underrepresented high school students to attend UTA and creating an ombudsman office — a place where students can file complaints confidentially, said Peter Crouch, College of Engineering dean, in an email.
Crouch said there are no quick solutions, nor is it easy to bring about change, but he’s confident that the college is moving in the right direction.
Bowling said the college has made offers to Black faculty, but none have been accepted yet.
“It’s just hard to pull people when every university in the United States has suddenly decided overnight that they need to race out and grab up all the Black faculty that they can,” he said.
There is a scarcity of underrepresented faculty in academia, said Cesar Torres, assistant professor of computer science and faculty adviser of the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers’ UTA chapter. And UTA’s offers might not be as compelling as other institutions.
Cruz said she’s glad to hear that the student organizations have been active and that the college is trying to make an effort to listen to students.
“I’m hoping that there’s going to continue to be progress,” she said. “I do see a lot of potential.”
@Chongyang206
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.