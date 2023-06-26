Mineral Well Public Plaza project nears completion, honors history of Arlington community

This summer, the city of Arlington is set to finish its Mineral Well Public Plaza project, a memorialization of the Old Mineral Well that once sat at the corner of Main and Center streets.
The new well will be located at the west end of the plaza between City Hall and the George W. Hawkes Downtown Library, a spot chosen to make it a strong focal point for Arlington. Construction began fall 2022 after a $2,387,846.50 contract was awarded to Millis Development and Construction - Dallas, LLC, of Missouri City, Texas, according to the city’s website.
A dedication ceremony is being planned as construction nears completion. Details for the ceremony will be provided closer to the completion date, Mitali Mandlekar, parks project manager and landscape architect, said.
Mandlekar said the Old Mineral Well served as a significant landmark and central gathering place for nearly 60 years. Used for all kinds of events and rallies, the mineral water in the well was even perceived to have healing powers.
However, due to the city’s rapid development in the mid-1900s, many historic buildings were torn down, including the well. After being capped and paved over in 1951, Mandlekar is hoping the Mineral Well Public Plaza will restore the memory and share the importance of the original well.
The plaza will include a 40-foot architectural clock tower with four lion head bust panels, each six to seven feet tall, sculpted by local master sculptor Janice Hart Melito — an homage to the original well that had mineral water spewing from lion heads.
Water, not mineral, will flow through the lion heads and into a surrounding reflecting pool. There will also be elements such as seating, lighting, landscaping and stone paving, according to the city’s website.
The project is also being funded with a $1 million grant from the Arlington Tomorrow Foundation, a philanthropic group funded by the city’s natural gas drilling resources, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Carolyn Mentesana, executive director of the Arlington Tomorrow Foundation, said they have a history of contributing to cultural and historical projects. The plaza project ticked each box, being a good way to tell the story of the original well while also being a piece of scenic artwork for downtown.
As a UTA alumna, Mentesana loves that the location of the plaza will be adjacent to campus. She said she hopes it will make students who aren’t originally from Arlington proud to call it home for this period of their lives.
She said she feels this project will build and instill a sense of community to members, reminding them of who they are, and who they were.
@hjgarcia0
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.